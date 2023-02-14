Massive inferno near Moscow weapons lab as explosions rip through building in latest mystery blaze since Ukraine war

A MASSIVE inferno has ripped through a street near a Russian weapons lab in the latest mystery blaze since the start of the Ukraine war.

The fire broke out at a car service centre in the Otradnoe district, about 12 miles north of Red Square, at about 2am this morning.

A picture of the fire at the car service centre on Dekabristov Street in Moscow

According to local reports, the fire was in close proximity to the Research Institute of Precision Instruments, which is part of Russia's state space agency.

Tass News said 51 fire units were deployed to the Moscow site.

No deaths have been reported, however, three people were rescued from the building.

Emergency services said fuel canisters exploded inside the building where tires were stored and the fire spread over about 16,000 square feet.

The blaze also caused the roof of the building to partially collapse.

The fire was extinguished two hours later following complications with oil and technical equipment in the vicinity of the incident.

While there has been no confirmation about whether the fire was caused by sabotage, there have been a number of unexplained fires in Russia since it invaded Ukraine.

On February 2, at least seven people died after a blaze swept through a makeshift Russian barracks in occupied Crimea.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY...

The Sun is your go to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Download our fantastic, new and improved free App for the best ever Sun Online experience. For iPhone click here, for Android click here.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSun and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSun.