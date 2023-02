939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Columbia business leaders emphasize $859-million plan to three-lane I-70 is separate from 70/63 project By Brian Hauswirth, 9 days ago

By Brian Hauswirth, 9 days ago

An $859-million proposal from Missouri’s governor to widen and rebuild I-70 across the state is backed by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, which has about ...