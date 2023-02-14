In its latest effort to increase appliances’ efficiency, lower costs, and cut carbon pollution, the United States Department of Energy proposed new standards last week for the energy efficiency of residential refrigerators and clothes washers.

Standards for those appliances have not been updated in more than a decade, and the DOE has worked for years with the public and private sectors investigating how to improve in this area. According to the department’s figures, the new standards as proposed could save American consumers approximately $3.5 billion per year when factoring in energy and water bills. This would amount to about $425 on utility bills for individual households over the average life of appliances bought after such modernization. If accepted and adopted, the rules would go into effect in 2027.

“With today’s proposals, we’re building on a decades-long effort with industry to ensure tomorrow’s appliances work more efficiently and save Americans money,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said. “Over the last forty years, at the direction of Congress, DOE has worked to promote innovation, improve consumers’ options, and raise efficiency standards for household appliances without sacrificing the reliability and performance that Americans have come to expect.”

Today, the DOE reports that the typical new refrigerator uses 75 percent less energy than a 1973 equivalent while offering more storage capacity and other features. Clothes washers use 70 percent less energy than in 1990 and 50 percent more tub capacity. Therefore, changes can yield more than merely energy efficiency – and in this case, the department added that over the next 30 years, the two proposed rule changes could reduce CO2 emissions by 233 million metric tons.

The post DOE proposes new energy efficiency standards for refrigerators, washers to lower energy costs and pollution appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .