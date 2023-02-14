Sumeet Singh to be named Chief Operating Officer for PG&E as of March 1

A new Chief Operating Officer will take the reins at Pacific Gas and Electric Company effective March 1, following an election that resulted in PG&E Corporation veteran Sumeet Singh’s naming to the role.

Singh currently serves as the company’s executive vice president, Chief Risk Officer, and Chief Safety Officer but was given his new role recently by the Utility’s Board of Directors. He will succeed Adam Wright as the latter moves to a CEO position elsewhere.

“I’m thrilled to have Sumeet assume this critical leadership role,” Patti Poppe, PG&E Corporation CEO, said. “His extensive experience at PG&E and his deep and abiding commitment to our customers, our coworkers, and our hometowns is part of what has made him successful here. We have vital and ambitious work ahead of us to deliver for our hometowns, and Sumeet is an ideal leader to assure we execute on those plans. I’m thankful for Adam’s leadership over the past two years, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company is a utility subsidiary of the PG&E Corporation.

In his current role, the new COO has overseen risk management related to PG&E’s operations and public safety, such as wildfire incidents. For Singh, the election represents the latest climb in a PG&E-based career spanning more than 20 years. In addition to these roles, he has also served there as vice president of asset management and its community wildfire safety program, as well as vice president of the utility’s gas operations. Now he will helm all its operations, including gas, electric, and generation.

