Legislation to transform LIHEAP introduced to Congress

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) and U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) announced Thursday they had re-introduced legislation that would invest in and expand the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The legislation, the Heating and Cooling Relief Act, would help underserved families and individuals receive financial assistance to stay warm in the winter and cool during the summer, the Congressmen said. Additionally, the legislation would ensure that states can leverage LIHEAP funding to invest in climate adaptation, such as transitioning to clean energy sources, to lower energy costs.

“American families have been struggling to pay for their energy bills as a result of the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising fossil fuel prices brought on by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Unfortunately, these circumstances have made it even harder for Massachusetts families to afford to heat their homes this winter,” Markey said. “This important legislation would provide LIHEAP funding to millions more Americans and help the program improve its outreach efforts and serve all eligible households. It also takes steps to reduce the energy burdens of LIHEAP recipients and cut down our fossil fuel use by increasing investments in weatherization.”

The bill would increase the annual funding for LIHEAP to $40 billion and expand eligibility to ensure households pay no more than 3 percent of their annual income on energy costs; minimizes the barriers to administering and applying for LIHEAP; ensure no eligible household has its utilities shutoff or pays late fees; ensures states can use LIHEAP by increasing funding for cooling assistance; and increases funding for weatherization, while establishing Just Transition Grants to help reduce energy burdens for LIHEAP-eligible households and promote renewable energy usage.

The bill is co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Several organizations support the bill, including WE ACT for Environmental Justice, National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association (NEADA), National Consumer Law Center (NCLC), National Housing Law Project, Public Citizen, Sunrise Movement, Evergreen Action, Green and Healthy Homes Initiative (GHHI), Sierra Club, and the Rocky Mountain Institute, among others.

“Utilities are a fundamental human right, and no one should be living in energy poverty,” Bowman said. “The lack of energy assistance is also a public health crisis, with high energy burdens associated with a greater risk for respiratory diseases and heat strokes. In my district, constituents call us daily asking for help with their heating bills, and it is clear that federal action is needed.”

