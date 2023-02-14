Southampton to appoint ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch as new manager to replace Nathan Jones for Prem survival fight

JESSE MARSCH is set for an immediate return to management with Southampton.

The American was sacked by Leeds just eight days ago.

But SunSport understands he is set to return to the dugout with the struggling Saints, who axed Nathan Jones on Sunday.

Welshman Jones, 49, was given the boot with the club rock bottom of the Premier League table.

SunSport revealed last week that the former Luton manager had lost the faith of many members of his squad.

And Marsch, 49, is who Southampton are set to bring in as their next boss.

Saints were keen to act quickly to appoint a new manager before their next match against Chelsea this weekend.

Marsch held talks with the club on Monday having stayed in the UK after leaving Leeds.

His system appealed to Southampton, who have tracked the manager since his time with New York Red Bulls.

Marsch is set for a return to Leeds as Southampton boss later this month

Like former gaffer Ralph Hasenhuttl, Marsch has experience working in the Red Bull system in New York, as well as at RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Hasenhuttl kept the club in the top flight over four years with almost no investment in the side, but results slipped further this season while relationships with the squad broke down.

That meant a return for the Austrian was not a viable option.

Marsch was sacked by Leeds following a run of seven games without a win, with the club also battling to stay up.

He is set for an immediate return to Elland Road as the Saints travel to Leeds at the end of the month in a huge relegation six-pointer, in what would be his second game in charge.

Leeds meanwhile are yet to appoint a new boss after giving Marsch the boot earlier this month.

Marsch kept Leeds in the Premier League on the final day of last season, though joins the Saints in a far more difficult position.

They are bottom of the table and four points from safety with 16 games remaining.

By contrast, Leeds were 16th and two points clear of the drop when Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa last year.