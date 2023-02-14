Open in App
The US Sun

Tottenham’s Paratici ‘spat in football’s face’ by selling Bayern’s ‘phenomenon’ Joao Cancelo to Man City, Cassano claims

By Kealan Hughes,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vgyR_0kn3CFbX00

ANTONIO CASSANO slammed Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici for selling Joao Cancelo when he was at Juventus.

The Portuguese international, 28, was bought by Manchester City in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycA13_0kn3CFbX00
Bayern Munich's Joao Cancelo moved to Man City from Juventus in 2019 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AE1vT_0kn3CFbX00
Former Italian star Antonio Cassano slammed Juventus' decision to sell Credit: Getty

He went from strength to strength under Pep Guardiola as the Cityzens won the title last season before a furious row last month led to him joining Bayern Munich on loan.

However, Cassano believes Juventus made a terrible decision to ever let him leave.

Speaking to Bobo TV last year, he said: "I understand that Inter does it [due to financial problems], but that Juventus sells him… it seems crazy to me.

"£40million? I wouldn't have even sold him for £400m.

"It was sporting director Fabio Paratici who sold him.

"He doesn't even know how he ended up at Tottenham.

"Selling Cancelo is spitting in football's face.

"He's a phenomenon, he would make a difference even playing as a striker."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Paratici joined Spurs in 2021 and played a role in bringing Antonio Conte to North London.

The Italian pair are now working together to try and bring the glory days back to Spurs.

And they had a busy summer - bringing in the likes of Richarlison, Christian Romero and Yves Bissouma - but Saturday's 4-1 thrashing at Leicester left them facing a huge scrap for a top four finish.

Meanwhile, Cancelo has flourished so far at Bayern as he grabbed two assists in his opening two appearances for the German giants.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tragic details emerge in death of Ryan Keeler, 20, as cops probe cause UNLV defensive lineman’s mystery passing
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Molly Qerim rolls her eyes as Stephen A Smith refuses to ‘apologize’ live on First Take
Miami, FL2 days ago
Orlando shooting suspect Keith Moses ‘smirks’ after ‘killing TV news journalist, child & woman’ in Pine Hills, Florida
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Five plane crash victims killed near Bill & Hillary Clinton National Airport were en route to industrial plant explosion
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Today alum Kathie Lee Gifford is dating Nashville businessman Richard Spitz 7 years after husband Frank’s tragic death
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Heartbreaking moment reporter breaks down on air covering death of fellow journalist gunned down in Florida
Orlando, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy