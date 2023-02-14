Tottenham’s Paratici ‘spat in football’s face’ by selling Bayern’s ‘phenomenon’ Joao Cancelo to Man City, Cassano claims

ANTONIO CASSANO slammed Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici for selling Joao Cancelo when he was at Juventus.

The Portuguese international, 28, was bought by Manchester City in 2019.

Bayern Munich's Joao Cancelo moved to Man City from Juventus in 2019 Credit: Getty

Former Italian star Antonio Cassano slammed Juventus' decision to sell Credit: Getty

He went from strength to strength under Pep Guardiola as the Cityzens won the title last season before a furious row last month led to him joining Bayern Munich on loan.

However, Cassano believes Juventus made a terrible decision to ever let him leave.

Speaking to Bobo TV last year, he said: "I understand that Inter does it [due to financial problems], but that Juventus sells him… it seems crazy to me.

"£40million? I wouldn't have even sold him for £400m.

"It was sporting director Fabio Paratici who sold him.

"He doesn't even know how he ended up at Tottenham.

"Selling Cancelo is spitting in football's face.

"He's a phenomenon, he would make a difference even playing as a striker."

Paratici joined Spurs in 2021 and played a role in bringing Antonio Conte to North London.

The Italian pair are now working together to try and bring the glory days back to Spurs.

And they had a busy summer - bringing in the likes of Richarlison, Christian Romero and Yves Bissouma - but Saturday's 4-1 thrashing at Leicester left them facing a huge scrap for a top four finish.

Meanwhile, Cancelo has flourished so far at Bayern as he grabbed two assists in his opening two appearances for the German giants.