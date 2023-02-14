Accused MSU Shooter Had Note In Pocket Threatening Ewing Schools: Police

Ewing High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Ewing schools on Tuesday, Feb. 14, as a note with threats to two area schools was found in the pocket of accused Michigan State University killer Anthony McRae, police said.

Officers will be deployed to all public and private schools while the threat is investigated.

"The safety and security of our students is always paramount," police said. "This action is being done out of an abundance of caution. Please do not call the police department seeking information."

McRae, who has ties to Mercer County, is accused of killing three and critically wounding five students at Michigan State University Monday, Feb. 13.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.