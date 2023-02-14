Christian Brothers opens doors in Surprise

Car repair could now feel like a breath of fresh air for residents of Surprise.

Christian Brothers Automotive has opened a new shop to keep their guest’s lives on track and running smoothly through automotive maintenance and repair services.

Under the ownership of local resident, Cal Pascanu, the Surprise shop at 13930 North Reems Road is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. The shop offers comprehensive auto care services from simple upkeep and extensive repairs to preventative maintenance.

“I’m thrilled to open my second Christian Brothers Automotive location as it gives me an opportunity to build a relationship with the Surprise community and provide the best auto care experience to every guest,” Pascanu said. “Our goal is to have a positive impact on every driver that comes to our shop and we do so by giving our guests the keys to making the final decision when it comes to their car’s needs.”

Prior to opening Christian Brothers Automotive in Surprise, Pascanu spent several years honing his business leadership skills in the automotive industry. His first Christian Brothers Automotive location in Peoria will celebrate five years in business this March. Pascanu has the experience and background necessary to become the leading automotive repair shop in the west Phoenix area.

“Cal is the perfect owner to bring Christian Brothers Automotive to the Surprise community. With his 15-year experience in the automotive industry, we know Cal will help drivers in Surprise get back on the road as efficiently as possible,” said Donnie Carr, President and CEO of Christian Brothers Automotive. “Our goal is for our services to create positive experiences for our guests and to earn the trust of local drivers as the leading automotive repair professionals.”

Joining more than 270 Christian Brothers Automotive locations across the nation, the Surprise shop follows the guiding principle: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

Christian Brothers Automotive offers free shuttle service, educational estimates and complimentary courtesy inspections that drive the guest experience.

Founded in Mission Bend, Texas, in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has been ranked No. 1 by J.D. Power in customer satisfaction among aftermarket full-service maintenance and repair providers three times in a row.

For information about Christian Brothers Automotive in Surprise and its services, visit cbac.com/surprise or contact the location directly at 623-400-1009.