College baseball returning this weekend in Surprise

The city of Surprise in partnership with Sanderson Ford will host the annual College Baseball Classic at Surprise Stadium from Feb. 17 through 21.

The event will feature the Oregon State Beavers, UC-Santa Barbara Gauchos, New Mexico Lobos and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic game schedule is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 17

Noon: New Mexico vs Oregon State

5 p.m.: Minnesota vs UC-Santa Barbara

Saturday, Feb. 18

Noon: Minnesota vs Oregon State

5 p.m.: New Mexico vs UC-Santa Barbara

Sunday, Feb. 19

Noon: New Mexico vs Oregon State

5 p.m.: Minnesota vs UC-Santa Barbara

Monday, Feb. 20

9 a.m.: Minnesota vs New Mexico

1 p.m.: UC-Santa Barbara vs Oregon State

College Baseball Classic All-Tournament Pass (8 games)

Catch all of the action and save over 50% with the College Baseball Classic All-Tournament Pass for $76.

Available now at SurpriseStadium.com.

General admission seating is only $20 per ticket. Children 10 and under are free with purchase of adult admission.

Tickets can also be purchased over the phone through the Surprise Stadium Box Office at 623-222-2222.

Service charges and processing fees may apply to online and phone orders.

Enjoy the tournament in first-class style and comfort in one of the newly renovated suites at Surprise Stadiu, featuring indoor and outdoor seating for up to 20 guests.

For pricing and availability, email tickets@surprisestadium.com, or call 623-222-2253.

The Family Four Pack is $44 and includes four tickets, four drinks and choice of four hot dogs or popcorn.

That offer valid for the following College Baseball Classic times:

5 p.m. Feb. 17

5 p.m. Feb. 18.

5 p.m. Feb. 19.

9 a.m. Feb. 20.

Group discounts start with only 20 or more people. Group ticket perks include savings off single-game price tickets and group recognition on the videoboard.

Book a group outing by calling 623-222-2253.

For information or to reserve premium seating, call 623-222-2253 or email tickets@surprisestadium.com.

Visit ExploreSurprise.com for a list of local hotel accommodations, travel itineraries and ideas for a visit.

For information on the tournament, tickets and additional events, visit SurpriseStadium.com, or contact the Surprise Stadium Box Office at 623-222-2222.