Open in App
WGN News

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates sells for $25,000 — and there’s no chocolate inside

By Izzy Karpinski,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEkGl_0kn2pBbt00

( WXIN ) – From Forrest to Ripley, an iconic box of chocolates has a new owner.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! purchased the box of chocolates from the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” for $25,000 at auction, the company announced in a release.

As Tom Hanks famously uttered in the Academy Award-winning film, “My momma always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.'” In this case, Ripley’s knows exactly what it’s gonna get. And it’s not chocolate.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch detained at Mexican airport after handgun found in luggage

Instead, the box is filled with sand.

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)
Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)

“This was so Hanks could keep it on his lap properly during filming. Marked 23 ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds,” Ripley’s explained.

The box is signed by Hanks and appears to be in near pristine condition.

In the film, Forrest Gump holds the box (and eats quite a few of the chocolates) as he tells the story of his life while waiting on the bus to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

‘Ed has bowled here forever:’ 103-year-old celebrates 80 years of bowling

Ripley’s has not indicated which of its 29 museums will house the prop. The museums, which are known as “odditoriums,” are all over the world and house collections of unique artifacts, pop culture memorabilia and medical oddities.

Some of Ripley’s other recent acquisitions include the double-sided Lightsaber used by Darth Maul in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” and Prince’s signature purple coat worn during the “Purple Rain” stage performances.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pregnant Florida inmate seeks release, says baby didn’t commit crime
Miami, FL6 hours ago
Former NFL player arrested in Indiana after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN7 hours ago
Chicago Daily Almanac
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Wet, windy and icy: Winter storm creates mess in Chicago area
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO4 hours ago
Lawsuit follows wrongful arrest of Waukegan HS basketball player
Waukegan, IL2 days ago
Woman found dead in alley on Southwest Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
WGN at 75: Paying tribute to the legendary Jack Brickhouse
Chicago, IL1 day ago
State leaders look to ‘protect Chicago police’ injured by COVID-19
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Video shows hit-and-run that critically injured Evanston business owner
Evanston, IL1 day ago
WATCH: Lego club makes amputee turtle ‘its own tiny car’
Olive Branch, MS7 hours ago
Motion reveals prosecutor’s reasons for sealing court documents in Delphi murder case
Delphi, IN1 day ago
Brandon Johnson picks up an endorsement, Lightfoot releases new campaign video
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Shooting, standoff at Nevada’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel leads to woman’s arrest
Dayton, NV2 days ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL23 hours ago
Illinois man pleads guilty in Planned Parenthood clinic fire
Peoria, IL3 days ago
VIDEO: Libertyville firefighter rescues dog from icy pond
Libertyville, IL1 day ago
Rebecca Blank, Northwestern president-elect who stepped down to battle cancer, dies at 67
Madison, WI3 days ago
Blackhawks make first trade before the deadline
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Rideshare driver shot and killed on Chicago’s Near West Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Teen, man shot inside home in Altgeld Gardens
Chicago, IL1 day ago
‘Hamilton’ the musical returning to Chicago this fall
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Chicago suburb in support of police union
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy