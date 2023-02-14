Open in App
WAVY News 10

Idris Elba rules himself out as James Bond: ‘I’m not going to be that guy’

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrNCo_0kn2p6HV00

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Actor Idris Elba says he’s going to stick with being the tormented detective John Luther — not James Bond.

Speaking Tuesday to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Elba brought up the persistent discussions about him taking over as Ian Fleming’s famed British spy. Those had grown louder after Daniel Craig’s demise as Bond in the 25th film in the franchise called “No Time to Die.”

Asked about his upcoming film based on the British series “Luther,” Elba clearly took himself out of playing 007.

“It’s very dark,” Elba said of the series. “We’ve been working on the television show for about 10 years and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen, and so we’re here with the first movie.”

He added: “You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy. I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am.”

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” is due to come out in American theaters on Feb. 24, then stream on Netflix beginning March 10. It also co-stars Andy Serkis and other actors from the television series.

Rihanna is pregnant with second child, reps confirm

Elba, 50, is known for a variety of television and film roles, ranging from Stringer Bell on the American television series “The Wire” and the recent movie “Beast.”

While on stage, Elba discussed an upcoming film he’s working on with the American actor and wrestler John Cena called “The Heads of State.”

“He plays the American president. I play the British prime minister,” Elba said. “We get into a caper. I’m very excited about doing that because leadership comes in many different forms.”

In recent weeks, Elba has appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba received an award for their work on food security in Africa. Elba also has worked as an anti-crime ambassador with his “Don’t Stab Your Future” initiative in the United Kingdom, where he grew up in east London.

During his talk, Elba urged nations to invest more in creative industries, saying it can provide an economic engine that provides jobs to their youth. In particular, he said creative jobs could greatly help countries in Africa.

“I believe that Africa, especially as a continent, needs to hold a narrative, change a narrative,” he said.

Discussing storytelling, Elba also praised Dubai for its “incredible tourism story” that it has developed over the last decades. The city-state is seeing a new real estate boom, fueled in part by Russian cash amid Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

“I think Dubai should win an Oscar because the (place) is incredible,” Elba said to applause. “It’s a very, very good job and other countries should take note.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hampton courts evacuated Tuesday due to bomb threat
Hampton, VA2 days ago
Chesapeake woman’s family last heard from Valentine’s Day
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
NC man charged after man kidnapped, murdered, police say
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake placed on lockdown after receiving 2nd bomb threat in one week
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Elderly resident killed, another critically injured in Bertie Co.
Aulander, NC1 day ago
Princess Anne, Salem girls move on to region championship game
Virginia Beach, VA5 hours ago
As murder investigation continues, Aulander residents come to grips with what happened
Aulander, NC5 hours ago
Missing, endangered 11-year-old girl found safe
Newport News, VA2 days ago
New push to support Berkley supermarket, free gift card giveaway Saturday
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Police: 1 injured in Chesapeake shooting
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Man found guilty in fatal 2020 shooting of Portsmouth 7-year-old
Portsmouth, VA16 hours ago
Town of Aulander holds prayer vigil as murder investigation continues
Aulander, NC5 hours ago
Bennett’s Creek Farm Market in Suffolk abruptly closes its doors
Suffolk, VA2 days ago
Source: Surviving Idaho roommate never went upstairs
Moscow, ID1 day ago
Hidden History: Norfolk region’s domestic slave trade exposed
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Something in the Water offers 3-day shuttle passes
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
1 injured in shooting on Pleasant Ave in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Family mourns loss of Norfolk teen who meant so much to them
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Blog: Record heat, then 48-hour temperature crash!
Norfolk, VA17 hours ago
Norfolk man wins $300,000 from lottery ticket
Norfolk, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy