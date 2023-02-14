Colts officially hire Shane Steichen as head coach

The Indianapolis Colts named Shane Steichen their new head coach on Tuesday.

The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator emerged from an exhaustive five-week search that included more than a dozen candidates.

It also continues a meteoric ascent for Steichen, 37, who rose from a quality control coach in 2015 to becoming one of 32 head coaches in the NFL.

Steichen takes over for interim coach Jeff Saturday, who went 1-7 after replacing the fired Frank Reich. The other finalists reportedly included Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Green Bay Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia and Saturday.

A press conference to introduce Steichen was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, along with owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard.

Steichen's Eagles lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. His Jalen Hurts-led offense put up 417 total yards in the contest.

The Philadelphia offense ranked No. 3 in both total offense and scoring offense during the regular season.

The Colts finished 4-12-1 and the Indianapolis offense ranked 27th in scoring offense and 30th in total offense.

Steichen joined the Eagles in 2021. He previously held a variety of coaching roles with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and was offensive coordinator for one season (2020).

