Open in App
Chicopee, MA
See more from this location?
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating threats at several local schools

By Paris DunfordKristin BurnellPhotojournalist: John O'DonoghuePhotojournalist: Kevin CulverhouseRyan Trowbridge,

9 days ago
CHICOPEE/SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple schools across Massachusetts received hoax threats again on Tuesday after a number of schools received them on Monday. “It’s terrifying,”...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 person arrested, ghost gun and drugs seized on Beacon Street in Springfield
Springfield, MA10 hours ago
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly 2022 Springfield crash
Springfield, MA10 hours ago
Indian Orchard man arrested on outstanding warrants after Ludlow traffic stop
Ludlow, MA11 hours ago
Getting Answers: audit report on the Holyoke Police Department
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Police presence closes Spencer Street in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Getting Answers: missing drive-up mailbox at Agawam post office
Agawam, MA2 days ago
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Fitchburg, MA1 day ago
GoFundMe set up to help family of Springfield woman killed in I-91 hit-and-run
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Winter weather preparations are underway in Westfield
Fitchburg, MA1 day ago
2 people injured in crash along Belmont Avenue in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
I-291 on-ramp in Springfield to be closed overnight for emergency repairs
Springfield, MA4 hours ago
Getting Answers: South Hadley company’s application for flammable storage license
Agawam, MA2 days ago
Getting Answers: meeting held on the future of Eastfield Mall
Springfield, MA3 hours ago
Springfield crews respond to Liberty Street after car strikes pole
Springfield, MA2 days ago
New Business Minute: E.J. O'Neil Insurance
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Getting Answers: former Granby marijuana grow house now for sale
Granby, MA2 days ago
Surprise Squad celebrates Florence educator for her impact on students
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Closure of Northampton Coca-Cola plant pushed to end of 2023
Northampton, MA2 days ago
Getting Answers: recruitment strategies to combat firefighter shortage
Amherst, MA3 days ago
Donation efforts continue as first anniversary of war in Ukraine approaches
Holyoke, MA3 days ago
Hilltown residents preparing for approaching wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain
Blandford, MA2 days ago
Local businesses ramp up relief efforts after second earthquake rocks Turkey
West Springfield, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy