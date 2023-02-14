Paris Hilton Stuns In Valentine’s Day Inspired Dress For Date Night With Carter Reum After Baby

Image Credit: SplashNews

Paris Hilton celebrated Valentine’s Day in the best way possible when she went on a date night to Craig’s in Hollywood with her husband, Carter Reum. The 41-year-old looked fabulous in a bright red dress covered in pink hearts with adorable accessories.

Paris’s high-neck, short-sleeve fitted red dress was cinched in at her waist and flowed into a pleated skirt with a scalloped hem. The entire dress was covered in pink hearts and she accessorized with a pair of buff platform pumps with red kissy lips on the toes, pink sunglasses, and a pink heart-shaped purse that read, “Taken.”

As for Carter, he opted for something more casual when he wore fitted black skinny jeans with a black zip-up sweatshirt, a black bomber jacket, and a pair of black and white sneakers.

Paris is always dressing for the occasion and just the other day she dressed up as a cheerleader for Super Bowl Sunday. Paris rocked a pink sequin Bryan Hearns ensemble that featured a long-sleeve turtleneck crop top that had black and silver stripes down the arms and read, “Paris” across the chest. She styled the top with a matching high-waisted, super short pleated mini skirt and topped her look off with a pair of over-the-knee black suede thigh-high heeled boots. Two voluminous pigtails and a pink lip tied her look together.

Paris has been looking fabulous ever since she announced two weeks ago that she and Carter had a baby. Paris posted a photo of her baby’s hand holding onto her finger with the caption, “You are already loved beyond words.” The couple welcomed a boy via surrogate and Paris gushed to People about her baby, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”