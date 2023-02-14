Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Stuns In Valentine’s Day Inspired Dress For Date Night With Carter Reum After Baby

By Olivia Elgart,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ISB9_0kn2LP9L00
Image Credit: SplashNews

Paris Hilton celebrated Valentine’s Day in the best way possible when she went on a date night to Craig’s in Hollywood with her husband, Carter Reum. The 41-year-old looked fabulous in a bright red dress covered in pink hearts with adorable accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKNcM_0kn2LP9L00
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum. (SplashNews)

Paris’s high-neck, short-sleeve fitted red dress was cinched in at her waist and flowed into a pleated skirt with a scalloped hem. The entire dress was covered in pink hearts and she accessorized with a pair of buff platform pumps with red kissy lips on the toes, pink sunglasses, and a pink heart-shaped purse that read, “Taken.”

As for Carter, he opted for something more casual when he wore fitted black skinny jeans with a black zip-up sweatshirt, a black bomber jacket, and a pair of black and white sneakers.

Paris is always dressing for the occasion and just the other day she dressed up as a cheerleader for Super Bowl Sunday. Paris rocked a pink sequin Bryan Hearns ensemble that featured a long-sleeve turtleneck crop top that had black and silver stripes down the arms and read, “Paris” across the chest. She styled the top with a matching high-waisted, super short pleated mini skirt and topped her look off with a pair of over-the-knee black suede thigh-high heeled boots. Two voluminous pigtails and a pink lip tied her look together.

Paris has been looking fabulous ever since she announced two weeks ago that she and Carter had a baby. Paris posted a photo of her baby’s hand holding onto her finger with the caption, “You are already loved beyond words.” The couple welcomed a boy via surrogate and Paris gushed to People about her baby, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Nicole Kidman Wore a Stunning Figure-Hugging Dress That Will Make Fans Stop in Their Tracks
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Tom Brady makes first red carpet appearance since Gisele Bündchen divorce
Los Angeles, CA22 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lourdes Leon Is Fashionably Late to the Marc Jacobs Show in a Denim Bustier
New York City, NY20 days ago
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon struts New York Fashion Week runway in red devil-themed dress
New York City, NY7 days ago
Troubled Britney Spears Raves Over 'Best Night Ever' With Husband Sam Asghari As Concerns Mount Over Singer's Mental Health
Malibu, CA3 days ago
Lindsay Lohan Glows in Draped Bronze Top at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
New York City, NY13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy