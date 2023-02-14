Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Aaron Butler, Ify Obidegwu, Martavious Collins

In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he determines if Aaron Butler ends up at Georgia...

In today’s Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition — I look at three big recent topics from the recruiting trail and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. 2024 ATH Aaron Butler will pick Georgia.

Farrell’s take: FACT

The former USC commitment will take a lot of visits before he commits this summer and Alabama , Oregon , Washington and others are in play. However, he will also visit Athens at least a couple more times and they have a strong lead here. California is his home but Georgia recruits the state as well as anyone and from a long distance.

2. DB Ify Obidegwu favors Alabama.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

The Vols are still the team to beat here despite the push from Alabama and he will be impressed in April when he visit’s Tuscaloosa — we all know that. But I like where Tennessee stands here and Michigan is a sleeper here with their connection to St. Frances in Maryland. Those are the big three for me but Tennessee hold the edge.

3. Auburn will land TE Martavious Collins.

Farrell’s take: FACT

The recent Alabama decommitment loves Auburn from what I hear. And Auburn wants to recruit Georgia well again and hard. Hugh Freeze knows it’s important to win a few key battles in state but holding his own in Georgia will be crucial and they’ve turned this kids head already.