Parkland, FL
Washington Examiner

Parkland victim's father aims to arm staff and change death penalty five years later

By Kaelan Deese, Supreme Court Reporter,

10 days ago
On Valentine’s Day 2018, a 19-year-old opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, wounding 17...
