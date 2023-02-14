Change location
See more from this location?
Arizona State
kjzz.org
LGBTQ advocates have spoken out on a flurry of Arizona bills
By Kirsten Dorman Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 - 9:15am,10 days ago
By Kirsten Dorman Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 - 9:15am,10 days ago
With just one more week to secure committee hearings, Arizona legislators are keen to have their bills heard. LGBTQ advocates have spoken out on a...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0