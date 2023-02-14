Open in App
New York City, NY
Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads In Curve-Hugging, Sheer Black Floral Dress At NYFW

By Marissa Matozzo,

9 days ago

Emily Ratajkowski instantly turned heads in a sultry, sheer little black dress while celebrating a new Cult Gaia store opening during New York Fashion Week!

The model and style icon , 31, stole the spotlight in a see-through, curve-hugging piece with black sequined floral detailing.

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns At Cult Gaia Opening In See-Through Floral Dress

The My Body author’s frock helped highlight her sculpted abs, iconic curves and overall toned figure while also giving major 90s supermodel vibes with its simple design and stunning silhouette.

The mom of one wore her long brunette tresses in a timelessly chic updo, with strands elegantly falling at the sides of her face.

As for her makeup look, Ratajkowski went for a smoldering black liner cat-eye, sky-high lashes, smokey eyeshadow and a mauve lipstick hue that further channeled turn-of-the-century style.

To complete her look, Ratajkowski added dazzling silver hoop earrings and slinky black heels. Her get-up stood out at the the opening, which marks Cult Gaia’s first New York flagship location at 60 Wooster Street.

EmRata has had quite the busy (and stylish) week! She also notably closed the Tory Burch runway show while rocking a waist-emphasizing black gown and strutting down the catwalk.


The stunner shared a video of her epic walk in an upload for her 29.7 million Instagram followers and captioned her post, “Closing the @toryburch show, surrounded by projections of Venus de Milo. This collection is about the confidence that comes from being unapologetically yourself.”

