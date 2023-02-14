Open in App
WGNO

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates sells for $25,000 — and there’s no chocolate inside

By Izzy Karpinski,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265ti4_0kn1Wu4C00

( WXIN ) – From Forrest to Ripley, an iconic box of chocolates has a new owner.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! purchased the box of chocolates from the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” for $25,000 at auction, the company announced in a release.

As Tom Hanks famously uttered in the Academy Award-winning film, “My momma always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.'” In this case, Ripley’s knows exactly what it’s gonna get. And it’s not chocolate.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch detained at Mexican airport after handgun found in luggage

Instead, the box is filled with sand.

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)
Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)

“This was so Hanks could keep it on his lap properly during filming. Marked 23 ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds,” Ripley’s explained.

The box is signed by Hanks and appears to be in near pristine condition.

In the film, Forrest Gump holds the box (and eats quite a few of the chocolates) as he tells the story of his life while waiting on the bus to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

Police chase in school bus leads to crash at North Shore school, blowtorch-wielding woman arrested

Ripley’s has not indicated which of its 29 museums will house the prop. The museums, which are known as “odditoriums,” are all over the world and house collections of unique artifacts, pop culture memorabilia and medical oddities.

Some of Ripley’s other recent acquisitions include the double-sided Lightsaber used by Darth Maul in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” and Prince’s signature purple coat worn during the “Purple Rain” stage performances.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Semi trailer breaks open, dumps 40K pounds of mail on interstate
Crown Point, IN3 days ago
Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson in Shreveport; will he become Millennium Studios’ new owner?
Shreveport, LA7 hours ago
Remains of Auburn University student missing 47 years ID’d after his car was found
Auburn, AL2 days ago
New video shows Alvin Kamara talking about Las Vegas nightclub beating
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
First pitch! WGNO Baseball Classic kicks off Thursday
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Mardi Gras theft ring busted, several arrests and phone recoveries made
Tickfaw, LA1 day ago
Three St. Tammany K-9s to march through Mandeville in upcoming parades
Mandeville, LA1 day ago
“Big Easy Rick” brings the Hugga Bugga Choo Choo to the Crescent City
New Orleans, LA14 hours ago
Crime continued during Mardi Gras despite decline in 2023 trends
Houma, LA11 hours ago
Mamou Mardi Gras in full effect
Mamou, LA2 days ago
Independent Parade rolling through Lafayette
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy