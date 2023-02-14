Lana Del Rey & Billie Eilish Gush Over Each Other, Talk New Music

Photo: Getty Images

Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish recently sat down together for an intimate cat with Interview Magazine .

Mixing things up a little, Eilish was the interviewer with Del Rey the interviewee. The two discussed the creation of Del Rey's upcoming album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd —but before they could get into it, Eilish absolutely gushed over one of her favorite artists.

Eilish said she was "absolutely stoked" to be interviewing Del Rey, and revealed that she used a photo of the singer as her lock screen on the first phone she ever got. "I sang “Brooklyn Baby” at the last [talent show] I did," Elish added. "I’d film myself covering your songs and pretend that I was gonna blow up on YouTube from them, and then they’d get two views." Obviously, it all worked out for her in the end.

Getting into the album, Del Rey spoke about the turmoil of Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd getting leaked. "It brought back all this weird tension of, 'I know it’s not about money, but what else are they seeing if they can somehow transcribe all the words in the song?' I started getting nervous about peripheral things, and then I told everyone I wanted to wait until August because I wasn’t feeling ready. Then, as things started to leak, I thought, 'You know what? It has been done for a year , so I’ll just move ahead with it.'"

She also revealed that the new album, which is set for release on March 24, originally had an even longer title: Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Pearl Watch Me on Ring a Bell Psycho Lifeguard .