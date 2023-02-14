Sharon Stone Posts Tearful Tribute to Brother Patrick, Who Died This Week

Sharon Stone is grieving the loss of her brother Patrick after his sudden death this week.

On Monday, TMZ reported Patrick died in Pennsylvania on Sunday at 57. The coroner’s office told the site that his death was ruled sudden cardiac arrest. The tragic news comes after Patrick and his wife Tasha’s son River died in 2021 at just 11 months old.

Sharon posted photos with her brother and an emotional video on Instagram hours after the news broke. She told fans, “Hello everybody, this message is to confirm that yes, we did lose my brother Patrick Joseph Stone to a heart attack yesterday. Yes, he was the man who was the father to River, who we lost last year at 11 months old. He is survived by his wife Tasha and his son Hunter and his daughter Caylee.”

She continued, “Like any family we thank you for your love and support in this time immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences. Yes. we’ve had a tremendous amount of loss in these last few years. As many of you also have… I greatly appreciate the love and support you are showing us and ask that you continue to be kind.”

Stone wrote in the caption, “Godspeed Patrick Joseph Stone. 💔”

Her famous friends showed support in the comments.

John Travolta wrote, “Dearest Sharon, I’m so sorry for your loss. I do understand very well what you’re going through. With love -JT “ The actor lost his son Jett in 2009 and wife Kelly Preston in 2020, as well as former co-stars and close pals Olivia Newton-John and Kirstie Alley in 2022.

Milla Jovovich commented, “Wow mama. I’m so sorry. Will be thinking of you and your family during this nightmare you’re going through. Sending you so much love.❤️”

Jeremy Renner shared some love, writing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ bless you,” and Kate Beckinsale posted, “❤️❤️❤️❤️lots of love xx.”

Hilary Swank wrote, “Godspeed Patrick, and deepest condolences to you and your entire family. 🙌🏽🕯️,” while Orlando Bloom sent “love and prayers.”