ASRock B650E Steel Legend Wi-Fi Review: More SATA, Please

ASRock’s B650E Steel Legend Wi-Fi is a mid-range offering in the B650E board realm. Priced at $269.99, it comes with that steely black-on-grey aesthetic, PCIe 5.0 support, capable power delivery, three M.2 sockets (including one 5.0 128 Gbps socket), eight USB ports on the rear IO, and more. While it’s a capable and performant board, it only sports two SATA ports. Even though M.2 drives have come down in price, many people still use more than two SATA-based storage devices. And its audio hardware, while probably fine for most people, is dated compared to the competition.

ASRock’s B650 lineup (at the time of this writing) consists of 10 different motherboards. There you’ll find all the standard sizes and wide-ranging prices, with familiar names like the Taichi, PG Riptide, PG LIghtning, Pro RS, Livemixer, and our Steel Legend SKU. Prices range from $349.99 (Taichi Carrara) to the ASRock B650M PG Riptide at $169.99 . There are plenty of options in the existing lineup, including MicroATX and Mini-ITX SKUs.

Regarding performance, our Steel Legend was average to above average across our testing suite. It performed well overall in gaming and elsewhere in our benchmarks. Nothing was too fast, but nothing was inordinately slow, either. With proper cooling, you’ll be able to get the most out of your AMD processor on this board.

Below, we’ll dig into the details of the board and see whether it deserves a spot on our Best Motherboards list. But before we get into our testing and board details, we’ll start by listing the specifications from ASRock’s website.

Specifications: ASRock B650E Steel Legend Wi-Fi

Inside the Box of the ASRock B650E Steel Legend Wi-Fi

Inside the retail packaging, below the motherboard, are a few accessories to help get you started. You get two SATA cables, screws/standoffs for M.2, the Wi-Fi antenna and the user manual. ASRock also includes a graphics card holder that attaches to the motherboard to support those heavy video cards. Like the Z790 Livemixer’s accessory stack, there isn’t much here. In fact, we just listed everything in the box.

Design of the ASRock B650E Steel Legend Wi-Fi

(Image credit: ASRock)

(Image credit: ASRock)

(Image credit: ASRock)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

ASRock describes the Steel Legend as a “philosophical state of rock-solid durability and irresistible aesthetics.” Aimed at daily users and mainstream enthusiasts, you won’t find any LED screens or a fully covered board, but there are ‘steel’ colored heatsinks on top of an 8-layer, black PCB. The motherboard also has camo-like black white and grey patterns around the socket, audio area, and the chipset.

The VRM heatsinks and shroud to the left of the socket house RGB LEDs that light up the “S” symbol for the Steel Legend. You’ll find additional RGBs under the chipset heatsink, while a large heatsink sits on top of the PCI 5.0 M.2 socket and another covers the other two M.2 sockets across the bottom of the board. Overall, this is a good-looking mid-range B650E board.

(Image credit: ASRock)

In the upper-left corner, the VRM heatsink sports the ASRock branding in white, along with the Steel Legend Series and B650E stenciled on the heatsink / shroud. The RGBs here (and on the chipset heatsink) are bright and saturated, so they will do a good job illuminating the inside of your chassis. The VRM heatsink isn’t as big as others, but it does the job well. Above the VRM heatsinks are two 8-pin EPS connectors (one required) that power the processor.

To the right of the camo-like pattern around the socket area, we run into four reinforced DRAM slots with the locking mechanism on the top. Supporting up to 128GB of DDR5, the Steel Legend supports speeds up to DDR5-6600+(OC), but your mileage may vary. Our DDR5-5600 and DDR5-6000 kits worked without issue during testing.

Above the DRAM slots are the first two (of six) four-pin fan headers. The CPU_FAN1 supports fan power up to 1A/12W, while the rest of the headers (CPU_FAN2/WP, CHA_FAN1~4/WP) support up to 2A/24W fan power. There are enough of these headers to run most, if not all, of your fans from the motherboard. The BIOS or ASRock’s A-Tune application controls these headers.

Moving down the right edge, we find the first two (of four) RGB headers. In this area are two 3-pin ARGB headers, while on the bottom of the board are additional 3-pin ARGB and 4-pin RGB headers. Just below these is the Post Status Checker. Four LEDs light up during the POST process if there is a problem with DRAM, CPU, Boot device, or VGA. Next is the 24-pin EPS connector to power the board, a front panel USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) connector and the front panel USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20 Gbps) header. There are only eight USB ports on the rear IO, so some users may really need the additional headers/ports it offers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The VRMs on the B650E Legend consist of 19 total phases, with 16 dedicated to Vcore. Power feeds from the 8-pin EPS connectors down to the Renesas RAA229628 20-phase PWM controller, then moves to the 16x 60A Intersil ISL99360 SPS MOSFETs. The 960A available certainly isn’t the most powerful we’ve seen, but it handled our flagship Ryzen 9 7950X flagship without concern.

(Image credit: ASRock)

The audio section is hidden a bit among the stenciling on the left side of the PCB. The ever-present audio separation line is visible, running from the bottom of the board to the top M.2 socket, along with the dated Realtek ALC897 codec. You won’t find any third-party DACs or Amps at this price, so if you’re a critical listener or have a decent set of cans / speakers, you’ll want an external solution for the best results. Most others likely won’t notice the dated codec used here.

In the middle of the board are two full-length PCIe slots and three M.2 sockets. The top PCIe socket under the large heatsink connects through the CPU and runs at PCIe 5.0 x16 speeds. The bottom socket sources its lanes from the chipset, running at PCIe 3.0 x4 speeds. The board lists AMD Crossfire support, if you’re still into that sort of thing.

The top M.2 socket sits above the primary PCIe slot and gets its lanes from the CPU, running at PCIe 5.0 x4 (128 Gbps) speeds while supporting up to 80mm modules. The bottom two sockets are under a smaller (by mass) heatsink below the bottom PCIe slot. Each socket supports up to 80mm PCIe 4.0 x4 drives. With this configuration, there isn’t any sharing of ports or bandwidth, so what you see is what you get!

Moving past the illuminated chipset heatsink to the right edge, we find two SATA ports. In fact, these are the only two SATA ports on the board, which could be a problem for quite a few users looking to carry over older drives. Worst case: You can add more via a roughly $40 add-in-card, but I’d still like to see at least four ports here, especially on more budget-oriented models where M.2 drives may not be as common SATA-based SSD or HDDs.

Across the bottom of the board are several exposed headers. You’ll find the usual, including additional USB ports, RGB headers, and power/reset buttons. Below is a complete list, from left to right.

Front panel audio

4-pin ARGB header

3-pin ARGB header

5-pin Thunderbolt AIC connector

(2) System Fan headers

Clear CMOS jumper

(2) USB 2.0 headers

System fan header

USB 3.2 Gen 1 connector

Speaker header

System panel header

(Image credit: ASRock)

The rear IO plate on the B650E Steel Legend, like many others, comes preinstalled to the motherboard. It sports the same black, white and grey background against black labels, along with the Steel Series ‘S’ branding. There are eight total USB slots on the rear IO. You get two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) Type-C and Type-A ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A ports, and two USB 2.0 ports. Video outputs consist of one HDMI and DisplayPort. You’ll also find the Wi-FI antenna connections for the integrated Wi-Fi 6E, a BIOS flashback button, the Realtek Dragon-based 2.5 GbE port, and last but not least, the dual analog plus SPDIF audio stack.

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

Firmware

ASRock’s firmware for B650 keeps the same general format as we saw in the X670E model. The major changes are the updated options/functions for the Zen4-based processors. The Steel Legend’s background matches the board theme, with a black/grey with white fonts and blue highlighting. You start in Easy Mode, which is mostly informative but lets you change a few options (XMP, profiles, boot order, Fan-Tastic Tuning, etc.).

Advanced mode displays headings across the top with details below. Here you can tweak everything to your heart’s desire, as ASRock includes every option you can think of. Overclocking is easy, with most options on the same page, although some power options are in a different section. It’s a logical layout. The movement is smooth and it’s easy to read. No complaints from us about the ASRock firmware.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Software

Image 1 of 25Image 2 of 25Image 3 of 25Image 4 of 25Image 5 of 25Image 6 of 25Image 7 of 25Image 8 of 25Image 9 of 25Image 10 of 25Image 11 of 25Image 12 of 25Image 13 of 25Image 14 of 25Image 15 of 25Image 16 of 25Image 17 of 25Image 18 of 25Image 19 of 25Image 20 of 25Image 21 of 25Image 22 of 25Image 23 of 25Image 24 of 25Image 25 of 25

For software, ASRock provides several different options. It has the App Shop to install drivers and software, the Nahimic 3 audio control panel, and the A-Tune application that overclocks your system, controls fans, and more. There’s even a pop-up to install drivers when you first boot the system. ASRock’s software provides everything a user needs to manage and tweak their system.

ALBM - asr - 1-11

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System / Comparison Products

Image 1 of 12Image 2 of 12Image 3 of 12Image 4 of 12Image 5 of 12Image 6 of 12Image 7 of 12Image 8 of 12Image 9 of 12Image 10 of 12Image 11 of 12Image 12 of 12

We’ve updated our test system to Windows 11 64-bit OS with all updates applied. We kept the same Asus TUF RTX 3070 video card from our previous testing platforms but updated the driver. We also updated to F1 22 for our games and kept Far Cry 6 . We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware we used is as follows:

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA supplied our Supernova 850W P6 power supply (appropriately sized and more efficient than the 1.2KW monster we used previously) for our test systems, and G.Skill sent us a DDR5-5600 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK) memory kit for testing.

(Image credit: EVGA)

(Image credit: EVGA)

(Image credit: EVGA)

(Image credit: GSkill)

(Image credit: GSkill)

(Image credit: GSkill)

(Image credit: GSkill)

Benchmark Settings

Image 1 of 7Image 2 of 7Image 3 of 7Image 4 of 7Image 5 of 7Image 6 of 7Image 7 of 7

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

Benchmark Results

Our standard benchmarks and power tests are performed using the CPU’s stock frequencies (including any default boost/turbo), with all power-saving features enabled. We set optimized defaults in the BIOS and the memory by enabling the XMP profile. For this baseline testing, the Windows power scheme is set to Balanced (default), so the PC idles appropriately.

Synthetic Benchmarks

Synthetics provide a great way to determine how a board runs, as identical settings should produce similar performance results. Turbo boost wattage and advanced memory timings are places where motherboard makers can still optimize for either stability or performance, though, and those settings can impact some testing.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 18Image 2 of 18Image 3 of 18Image 4 of 18Image 5 of 18Image 6 of 18Image 7 of 18Image 8 of 18Image 9 of 18Image 10 of 18Image 11 of 18Image 12 of 18Image 13 of 18Image 14 of 18Image 15 of 18Image 16 of 18Image 17 of 18Image 18 of 18

For our synthetic testing, the B650E Steel Legend performed well overall, achieving average to above-average results in most tests. Surprisingly, it struggled a bit in the Procyon Office tests, which were average to just below average. That said, there’s nothing to be concerned about in this set of test results.

Timed Applications

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

Overall, the ASRock board had a good showing on the timed tests. LAME and Corona times we average or faster than average, as were both Handbrake results. There’s nothing to worry about here, either!

3D Games and 3DMark

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

Starting with the launch of Zen 4, we’ve updated one of our games, F1 21 to F1 22, while keeping Far Cry 6 . We run the games at 1920x1080 resolution using the Ultra preset (details listed above). As the resolution goes up, the CPU tends to have less impact. The goal with these settings is to determine if there are differences in performance at the most commonly used (and CPU/system bound) resolution with settings most people use or strive for (Ultra). We expect the difference between boards in these tests to be minor, with most falling within the margin of error differences. We’ve also added a minimum FPS value, which can affect your gameplay and immersion experience.

The B650E Steel Legend is a competent gamer. It scored well in the 3DMark benchmarks and also in the game tests, though the F1 result was on the slower side of average.

Overclocking

Over the last few CPU generations, overclocking headroom has been shrinking (at least on the AMD side) while the out-of-box potential has increased. For overclockers, this means there’s less fun to have. For the average consumer, it means you’re getting the most out of the processor without manual tweaking. Our goal in this section is to increase the load on the VRMs and see if they can handle the additional stress. Overclocking AMD CPUs can be done in several ways (all-core or adjust PBO values). But for simplicity’s sake, we just went with an all-core overclock of 5.4 GHz with 1.30V to increase the power output.

Since our approach is to add power through all cores, we simply raised the CPU multiplier to 54x, manually set the voltage to 1.30V, and adjusted LLC to minimize vdroop. On the memory side, AMD states the sweet spot is around DDR5-6000, so we used the Kingston Fury kit, set the AMD EXPO profile and checked for stability.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overclocking on the B650E Steel Legend was straightforward and easy, as it is with most boards. We were able to set our voltage, adjust LLC to mitigate vdroop, and off we went on a 30-minute stable stress test. On the memory side, we dropped our Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-6000 kit into the system, enabled XMP, and tested it without issue, as expected (pictured above).

Power Consumption / VRM Temperatures

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We used AIDA64’s System Stability Test with Stress CPU, FPU, Cache and Memory enabled for power testing, using the peak power consumption value. The wattage reading is from the wall via a Kill-A-Watt meter to capture the entire PC (minus the monitor). The only variable that changes is the motherboard; all other parts remain the same. Please note we moved to use only the stock power use/VRM temperature charts, as the goal of this section is to ensure the power delivery can handle the chip even when overclocked. Since we’re using less power to get more clocks, those datasets are more novel than useful. We’re also temperature limited on the processor, so adding more power isn’t possible without increased throttling.

Idle power consumption on our B650E Steel Legend and the Ryzen 9 7950X hit a low of 75W at the desktop/on idle. Load power peaked at only 275W at the wall, which leans more to the efficient side of boards we’ve tested on this platform.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

VRM temperatures on the B650E ran a bit warmer than others during stress testing, but are still well within the MOSEFTs limits. The system peaked at just over 50 degrees Celsius while using stock settings and 52 degrees Celcius when overclocked. The VRM cooling solution works well on the 60A SPS MOSFETs hidden below.

Bottom Line

ASRock’s B650E Steel Legend is a solid all-around motherboard. Priced at $269.99 (but often on sale for $249.99), it’s a mid-range offering with a distinct ‘steel’ appearance akin to the Prime boards from Asus or Gigabyte’s Aero line. It’s relatively well-appointed, offering a 20 Gbps Type-C port (via the front panel), three M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0 x4), 2.5 GbE, and integrated Wi-Fi 6E. Performance was average to above average in all tests except for the Procyon Office benchmarks, which were average to slightly below average. Performance in our game tests showed there are no worries there.

But the board does have some drawbacks. First, it only has two native SATA ports. If you have more than two SATA-based drives, as many of us do, you’ll have to get an add-in card for more ports. Also, the audio codec is dated, and discerning listeners may yearn for something better. I’d also like quick latches on the M.2 sockets to avoid dealing with tiny screws, though that’s a minor quibble.

As far as the competition goes, there are better options around this price. The MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk Wi-Fi costs $249.99. Gigabyte’s B650 Aorus Pro Ax and the Asus TUF Gaming B650 Plus Wi-Fi are $239.99. These boards offer superior audio solutions, and at least four SATA ports, which is better (and for the most part, cheaper) than the Steel Legend. Overall, we do like the Steel Legend, but with the competition priced $20-$30 lower at the time we wrote this article, it’s a tough sell at the current price.

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content