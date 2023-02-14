Fortnite Most Wanted quests: How to earn Infamy

Completing the Fortnite Most Wanted quests will earn you Infamy, a new in-game currency that is used to unlock rewards including the Gold Blooded Ace outfit. Many of these assignments are tied to the arrival of the Cold Blooded on the battle royale island, so you'll need to carry out daring heists to steal their loot while also completing other combat-related capers. This event is running until February 28 , and as there's plenty to get through before then here's everything you need to know about Most Wanted in Fortnite, including all of the upcoming quests and the rewards for completing them.

What are the Fortnite Most Wanted quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Most Wanted quests work in much the same way as the regular challenges, but instead of awarding XP you receive Infamy for completing them, which is used to unlock rewards. They are split into five sections that will unlock over the coming days, but you need to complete seven of the nine assignments in a section to earn the Cold Blooded Medallion and unlock the next section. These are all of the Most Wanted quests:



Intel & Recon

Raise Fortnite Heat Level (4)

Purchase weapons from Ace's Exotics or Ace's Armory vending machines (10)

Collect a Vault Keycard dropped by a defeated Cold Blooded Boss (1)

Visit Named Locations containing Fortnite Cold Blooded Vaults (3)

Collect Gold Bars (2,000)

Spend Gold Bars on weapons or services in different matches (5)

Search Safes or Cash Registers (4)

Damage opponents using exotics and unvaulted weapons (1,000)

Collect a Heavy Sniper or Boom Sniper Rifle (1)

Going In Loud (unlocks February 16 after earning the Intel & Recon Cold Blooded Medallion)

Destroy structures or objects using Explosives (25)

Reach Max Heat Level in different matches (3)

Claim a Named Location containing a Cold Blooded Vault (1)

Damage opponents within 10 meters with a Shotgun or SMG (500)

Hire Fortnite characters (3)

Damage players with a Pistol within a single match (300)

Eliminate members of the Cold Blooded (5)

Throw and detonate a Gas Can (2)

Increase your Heat Level by using a Burner Pay Phone (1)

Going In Quiet (unlocks February 18 after earning the Going In Loud Cold Blooded Medallion)

Emote within 10m of a member of the Cold Blooded (1)

Damage opponents with a Sniper Rifle (500)

Search chests before taking any damage (10)

Eliminate opponents with a Suppressed Pistol or Shadow Tracer (2)

Damage opponents while inside of a big bush or leaf pile (200)

Use a Flare Gun to mark opponents (5)

Hide in a dumpster, a hay stack, or a flusher (2)

Collect gold bars from eliminated players (150)

Survive storm phases at full health (5)

Cracking The Vault (unlocks February 20 after earning the Going In Quiet Cold Blooded Medallion)

Spend Gold Bars (5,000)

Open up a Cold Blooded Vault using a Vault Keycard (1)

Emote inside of a Cold Blooded Vault (1)

Deal damage to opponents from above (500)

Use Bandages or Medikits (3)

Collect Heisted Exotic Weapons (7)

Assist in defeating Cold Blooded Bosses (3)

Search Cold Blooded Coffers (5)

Search Supply Drops (2)

Clean Getaway (unlocks February 22 after earning the Cracking The Vault Cold Blooded Medallion)

Purchase the Rift Service from inside a vault (1)

Travel Distance in a Vehicle (500)

Use Ziplines or Ascenders (5)

Mantle objects while under the effects of Slap (10)

Damage opponents while riding a Dirt Bike (200)

Travel distance while sprinting and at Max Heat Level (1,000)

Damage opponents while sliding (200)

Get seconds of air time while riding a Dirt Bike (30)

Reach a speed of 70 in a Vehicle (1)

What Fortnite Most Wanted rewards are available

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Completing seven out of nine Most Wanted quests in each section above will earn you a Cold Blooded Medallion, and if you collect all five of them then the Solid Skull back bling will be yours. While ticking off those quests you'll also rack up Infamy, which is used to unlock Fortnite Most Wanted rewards in the form of various cosmetic items to add to your locker:

4,000 Infamy: Escapees wrap

8,000 Infamy: Infamy banner icon

12,000 Infamy: Double Tags harvesting tool

16,000 Infamy: Most Wanted spray

20,000 Infamy: Cash Stash back bling

24,000 Infamy: The Heat Is On loading screen

28,000 Infamy: Combocopter glider

32,000 Infamy: Cold Blooded Style wrap

36,000 Infamy: Cold Blooded spray

40,000 Infamy: The Vault Guardian harvesting tool

44,000 Infamy: Snake Sack emoticon

48,000 Infamy: Gold Blooded Ace outfit

If you're having a hard time earning Infamy, then you can also buy these Fortnite Most Wanted rewards using in-game currency. Follow the prompt at the bottom of the screen to initiate this, which costs 150 V-bucks per reward and they can only be unlocked in sequential order. Remember, all Most Wanted rewards can be earned for free by completing quests, so no purchase is necessary.