Khloé Kardashian's New Sandy Blonde Hair Is the Stuff of Dreams

Khloé Kardashian just debuted a gorgeous new hair transformation on Instagram , and oh my God I'm getting serious hair envy.

The Good American founder posted a photo of herself blowing a kiss to the camera à la her sister Kim , incidentally also wearing one of her sister Kim's SKIMS bodysuits (unlike Kylie Jenner, KoKo didn't forget to tag the brand ).

While Khloé was sporting a beautiful makeup look by artist Ash Kholm in the photo—with a bold bronze eye and candy pink lip—it was her hair that truly stole the show.

The reality star showed off long hair down to her waist, with a mix of light sandy blonde chunky highlights and darker caramel ones that looked completely stunning. Her locks were styled in a messy, beachy, wavy look by celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton (who also works with Kim and Jennifer Lopez, among other A-listers).

Appleton himself commented, "That’s hot" while Kholm contributed three red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick commented a fire emoji and "little lady."

Tennis legend Serena Williams also said, "Hot mamaaaaa," which is the correct opinion.

Previously, Khloé was rocking darker blonde hair , cut to shoulder length.

Before that, she went through a clip-on bangs phase as part of a Sorbet magazine photo shoot (it's not a phase, Mom!!!!).

But actually, it truly does not matter what hair era Khloé is in—she always looks completely fabulous.