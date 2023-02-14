Netflix releases first look at Steven Yeun's new dark comedy series

Netflix has released the first look at Beef, a new dark comedy series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

According to the streamer's synopsis, the series follows two strangers whose lives converge during a road rage incident. Yeun plays Danny, a failing contractor who can't catch a break, while Wong is Amy, a self-made entrepreneur with a seemingly perfect life. Over the course of the show's 10 episodes, the pair's lives become more and more entangled as their feud consumes their lives.

The images, which debuted in Vanity Fair , give us a glimpse of Danny and Amy and their polar opposite lives. You can see the full selection below.

The A24-produced series was created by Lee Sung-jin, who's previously worked on shows like Tuca & Bertie and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. "Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them," Lee said in a statement. "I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show."

This is Yeun's first main live-action television role since he left The Walking Dead in 2016. In the interim, he's starred in movies like Nope , Minari, and Sorry to Bother You , as well as voicing characters in animated series such as Invincible. Wong, meanwhile, most recently starred in the Prime Video series Paper Girls and the Netflix animated Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources.

Beef arrives on Netflix on April 6. While we wait, check out our picks of the best Netflix shows that you can watch right now to fill out your watch list.