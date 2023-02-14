Open in App
Wisconsin State
See more from this location?
Advnture

Owner not charged after 1,300-pound Billy the Bison found roaming forest preserve

By Cat Ellis,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmqdT_0kn10EXX00

The alleged owner of a 1,300-pound bison has avoided charges after the animal escaped and made herself at home in an Illinois forest preserve last year.

Scott Comstock of Illinous was charged with three conservation charges and one criminal misdemeanor after the animal, known as Billy the Bison, escaped while being corralled into a trailer.

As local news site Lake & McHenry Country Scanner reports, Billy (also known as Tyson) was spotted several times by local residents, and eventually settled in Lakewood Forest Preserve .

It took local officials several days to find and carefully recapture her. The operation was led by livestock specialist Matt Noble, and involved use of a drone, a horse, and a dog.

Billy and Twinkle Toes

Comstock's attorney David Spada argued that Comstock didn't yet own Billy when the incident happened. He had been planning to buy her and another bison named Twinkle Toes from a farmer in Wisconsin.

According to Spada, the farmer brought the animals to Illinois, but before any paperwork had been exchanged, the farmer opened the trailer and allowed Billy to escape.

Comstock was found not guilty at trial this week, and Billy has been released to the Forest County Potawatomi Reservation .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
This Muskie Out Of Green Bay Weighs A Whopping 60 Pounds
Sturgeon Bay, WI17 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mountain lion tears dog on leash away from its owner in California neighborhood
San Luis Obispo, CA8 days ago
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Small Montana Bakery
Belgrade, MT8 days ago
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog
Boise, ID27 days ago
Big Ol’ Bull Elk And A Horse Size Each Other Up Over A Colorado Fence
Estes Park, CO28 days ago
Alligator found in Prospect Park lake
New York City, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy