Amazon is having a big Echo Dot sale right now and every model is discounted

Looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day deal for your beloved? Or just a great discount for yourself? Amazon is here to save the day with this sale on Echo Dot speakers.

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is $49 at Amazon right now. It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this device, but it’s still a decent discount on our best Alexa speaker .

If you’re on a tight budget, you can grab the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $24 at Amazon . If you need a gift today, you can also get these Echo Dot deals at Best Buy via in-store pickup.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Though this is an older model, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. And with $15 slashed off its usual price, this smart speaker just became that much more desirable. View Deal

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Want an Alexa speaker on the cheap? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. View Deal

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) comes adorned with either an owl or dragon design, but otherwise has all the same features as the Echo Dot (5th Gen). You'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. View Deal