Adam Frisch will try again to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert 00:25

After losing his U.S. House bid by 546 votes in 2022, Democrat Adam Frisch will try a second time to unseat Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's Third Congressional District.

Frisch announced his campaign Tuesday morning with a video on Twitter.

Frisch lost the race in 2022 by just more than 500 votes. He conceded 10 days after Election Day. The small margin triggered an automatic recount, in accordance with state law. Boebert remained the victor when the recount was complete.