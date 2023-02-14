Watch the trailer for Meet Me In The Bathroom, a new film chronicling New York's 'New Rock Revolution'

A new film chronicling the rise of The Strokes , Yeah Yeah Yeahs , Interpol, Liars and more in the revitalised New York rock scene of the early noughties is coming to UK cinemas in March.



Inspired by the book of the same name by Lizzy Goodman, Meet Me In The Bathroom , will screen from March 10. Set against the backdrop of 9/11, the documentary is described as "an immersive journey", and explores what scene champions NME called 'The New Rock Revolution', as an emerging generation of bands breathed new life into what was previously a moribund NYC rock scene.



Made by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the filmmakers behind LCD Soundsystem documentary Shut Up And Play The Hits and Blur: No Distance Left to Run, the film is constructed from audio interviews and raw, contemporaneous archive, including the personal archives of the featured artists and their contemporaries.

The film features music by Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, Liars, The Moldy Peaches, The Rapture, The Strokes, TV On The Radio, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and a press statement describes it as "the definitive film about the last great romantic age of Rock ‘n’ Roll", whatever that means.

Watch the trailer for Meet Me In The Bathroom below:

Lizzie Goodman's original book was published by Faber & Faber in 2017, and hailed as one of the books of that year by The Times, who wrote: "In this wildly entertaining oral history, Lizzy Goodman captures the glamour, excitement and sordid excess of New York's early-2000s, pre-gentrification rock scene. Fame, drugs and, most potently, the internet ruined everything, leaving Goodman's interviewees, including members of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, and the Strokes themselves, to reflect on their moment in the sun with humour, bitterness and an unusually large dose of honesty."