Open in App
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates sells for $25,000 — and there’s no chocolate inside

By Izzy Karpinski,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43LzRY_0kn0nxkp00

(WXIN) – From Forrest to Ripley, an iconic box of chocolates has a new owner.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! purchased the box of chocolates from the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” for $25,000 at auction, the company announced in a release.

As Tom Hanks famously uttered in the Academy Award-winning film, “My momma always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.'” In this case, Ripley’s knows exactly what it’s gonna get. And it’s not chocolate.

Instead, the box is filled with sand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rxZi_0kn0nxkp00

“This was so Hanks could keep it on his lap properly during filming. Marked 23 ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds,” Ripley’s explained.

The box is signed by Hanks and appears to be in near pristine condition.

In the film, Forrest Gump holds the box (and eats quite a few of the chocolates) as he tells the story of his life while waiting on the bus to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

Ripley’s has not indicated which of its 29 museums will house the prop. The museums, which are known as “odditoriums,” are all over the world and house collections of unique artifacts, pop culture memorabilia and medical oddities.

Some of Ripley’s other recent acquisitions include the double-sided Lightsaber used by Darth Maul in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” and Prince’s signature purple coat worn during the “Purple Rain” stage performances.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Person sleeping in car with large sword & handgun arrested in Michigan
Owosso, MI2 days ago
‘Potential explosive device’ found in Central Texas garage sale haul
Kempner, TX2 days ago
High School Girls Basketball: Regional Quarterfinal roundup
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Man pleads guilty for “Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm” charge after December 2022 incident
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Police: East Texas teen shot by friend in Shreveport
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Amarillo South Rotary honors Amarillo Fire Department 2022 Firefighter of the Year
Amarillo, TX10 hours ago
With his life on the line, Daniels takes the stand in a Lubbock courtroom
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Full Smile Day Offering Free Dental Work
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Juvenile arrested, faces charges in bomb threat that delayed flight at El Paso airport
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Funeral planned for Texas teen shot near Shreveport Mardi Gras parade route
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Amarillo man charged in Randall County after February hit and run
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Tucumcari resident arrested after suboxone found in mail of Quay County inmate
Tucumcari, NM1 day ago
Less wind, pleasant temperatures
Amarillo, TX12 hours ago
Abbott launches task force to combat street takeovers in Texas
Austin, TX6 hours ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Cargill fined over $15,000 as part of federal investigation into food safety sanitation service provider
Friona, TX2 days ago
Dry, warm, and very windy weather continues
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Bomb threat at Virginia school days after ‘Satan Club’ begins
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Closing arguments: should Hollis Daniels die for his murder of a police officer in Lubbock?
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
As egg prices remain high, what can consumers expect for 2023
Amarillo, TX20 hours ago
Amarillo Landfill will be closed Wednesday
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
City of Canyon working water line break in eastern part of city
Canyon, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy