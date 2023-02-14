Man's Journey on World's 'Most Crowded' Plane Is Seriously No Picnic

You know it's going to be a good flight when you board a plane and discover that there's an empty seat next to you — or you even might get an entire row to yourself. But for the most part, flights these days are pretty full, if not overcrowded. It's definitely not ideal to have to squeeze in with a bunch of strangers in seats that are already pretty tiny, and it's even worse when the plane runs out of overhead storage before you've ever had the chance to board.

But then, there's this Cebu Pacific flight, and it's in a league of its own. As frequent traveler @noelphilips shared in a video on TikTok, these are known as the most densely packed flights, and after seeing the footage, he really wasn't kidding.

This is a budget airline that operates out of the Philippines, and these flights fit 460 passengers (for reference, most commercial flights around the US will serve less than 200). To make room for some of those extra people, the plane has removed some of the bathrooms so they could add more seats — we can't imagine fewer toilets makes for a very pleasant experience with that many people on board!

All in all, a crowded plane seemed just as wonderful as you'd imagine it to be (not wonderful at all).

"I was pretty grateful when we were on our final approach into Bangkok Airport in Thailand," the OP admitted.

We can't say this is something we'd want to experience ourselves, but obviously, it's pretty useful or it wouldn't be in service — who knew?

