Woman Uses Dawn Hack to Clean Out Her Airfryer Quickly and Efficiently

If you enjoy cleaning but want to work smart, not hard, you're probably familiar with Dawn Powerwash dish soap. This little helper is such a game changer, not just for the dishes in your sink, but you can technically clean anything with it, even an air fryer. That's right!

TikTok creator Selenarella shows us how it's done in her video. Let's check it out!

This is genius!

As demonstrated in the video, all you have to do is squeeze some Dawn into the air fryer pan, fill it up with some water, and then heat it up in the air fryer to 330° for 4 minutes. Let your air fryer do the dirty work while you sit back and relax in the meantime.

Easy peasy.

The hot water and the power of Dawn will lift up the grease and leftover food without any scrubbing being necessary. Not only does this method clean your dishes or air fryer, but it also sanitizes them. That's why dishwashers run on heat.

You can also use this method with your pans and pots by simply filling them with dish soap and water and heating them up until the grime and leftover food come off. This is safe for any type of pan or pot, and since you're not scrubbing them, you're not risking accidentally scratching the surface of coated pans and pots.

We love this easy cleaning hack!

Would you try this?

