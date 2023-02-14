Cruise Ship Singer Gives a Run Down of All the Indulgent Food She Eats on Board

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Do you remember the classic tv show Love Boat? If not, that's okay. But it centered around employees of a luxury cruise, and the atmosphere was always magical.

TikTok content creator and cruise ship singer @karissaeats shared footage of what she eats while on board. Thank goodness she doesn’t get seasick because what she’s eating looks yummy. We might need to try her snacks.

The snacks shown in the video may not be mind-blowing. But we bet they taste amazing. Snacks always seem to be better when they’re from foreign locations. The Anzac Biscuits are packed with oats and coconut flavor combo. Those sound delightful. We could easily eat those throughout the day. The Cherry Ripe bar of cherry, coconut, and chocolate held our attention. Those are too good to pass up. The ice cream float, turkey burger, and flambe were also tasty looking.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to this video. User @Emilee Bullock said, “These videos are always the highlight of my day.” @Melissa1985 wrote, “Nooo, you need a fresh Anzac biscuit from a bakery.” @SuziQ replied, “Cherry Ripes are my favorite candy bar, but I'm American. It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me.” @meow said, “I wanna work on a ship like this too.” @Ever_Star5 admitted, “Turkey burgers are my favorite.” @loco4ofem remarked, “OMG, the root beer float looked so good. You’re the best.”

The food she eats on the cruise is a hit with the TikTokers. But we can’t blame them because it all looked yummy. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @karissaeats’ TikTok channel. You won’t want to miss a moment of the fun.

