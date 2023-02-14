Tide offer in-state, 2024 EDGE from Birmingham, Jordan Ross

Alabama is usually able to land at least a handful of in-state prospects. One that recently received an offer from Alabama is 2024 edge rusher, Jordan Ross.

Ross plays for Vestavia Hills High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He plays basketball and football for the Rebels.

Ross possesses the size and speed to play off the edge or inside the box at the collegiate level. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, according to 247Sports.

After watching his highlight tape, Ross seems to have a similar style of play to that of former Alabama edge rusher Tim Williams. He will have to put on some additional weight to be a three-down lineman. However, he does have enough versatility and burst to be used as an edge rusher on third downs.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jordan Ross’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 82 6 6

Rivals – – – –

ESPN 4 148 9 21

On3 Recruiting 4 71 5 8

247 Composite 4 106 4 10

Vitals

Hometown Birmingham, Alabama

Projected Position Edge rusher

Height 6-4

Weight 219

Class 2024

Other offers