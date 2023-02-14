Open in App
Austrian national pleads not guilty to terror offence

By Lucas Cumiskey,

9 days ago

An Austrian national charged with a terror offence has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty.

Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev, 30, was detained at Chiswick Business Park on Saturday by officers from the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command.

It alleged he had in his possession several records containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

These were seven videos depicting the outside of Building 11, Chiswick Business Park, as well as its security arrangements, contrary to section 58 (1) (b) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Speaking via a German-Austrian interpreter, Dovtaev pleaded not guilty to the charge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Dovtaev was bearded and wearing a grey sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded Dovtaev in custody, to next appear at the Old Bailey on March 3.

Michael Haggar was prosecuting and Seemsa Dosas was defending.

