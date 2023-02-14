Clayton News Daily

Ex-worker says Shake Shack told him to 'explain his gender' to colleagues. He's getting $20,000 By Christian Martinez, Los Angeles Times, 9 days ago

By Christian Martinez, Los Angeles Times, 9 days ago

Hamburger chain Shake Shack has agreed to pay $20,000 to a former employee of an Oakland, California, location who said he was misgendered by co-workers ...