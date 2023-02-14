Open in App
WKRG News 5

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates sells for $25,000 — and there’s no chocolate inside

By Izzy Karpinski,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeKnA_0kn0COY500

( WXIN ) – From Forrest to Ripley, an iconic box of chocolates has a new owner.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! purchased the box of chocolates from the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” for $25,000 at auction, the company announced in a release.

As Tom Hanks famously uttered in the Academy Award-winning film, “My momma always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.'” In this case, Ripley’s knows exactly what it’s gonna get. And it’s not chocolate.

Daphne buys Thomas Medical Center building, part of Bayfront Park upgrades: Infirmary Health

Instead, the box is filled with sand.

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)
Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)

“This was so Hanks could keep it on his lap properly during filming. Marked 23 ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds,” Ripley’s explained.

The box is signed by Hanks and appears to be in near pristine condition.

In the film, Forrest Gump holds the box (and eats quite a few of the chocolates) as he tells the story of his life while waiting on the bus to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

Baldwin Co. Public Schools announce closing of Virtual Elementary School program

Ripley’s has not indicated which of its 29 museums will house the prop. The museums, which are known as “odditoriums,” are all over the world and house collections of unique artifacts, pop culture memorabilia and medical oddities.

Some of Ripley’s other recent acquisitions include the double-sided Lightsaber used by Darth Maul in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” and Prince’s signature purple coat worn during the “Purple Rain” stage performances.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man charged with elderly abuse, allegedly throws hot chocolate, punches 70-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Mardi Gras theft ring busted, several arrests and phone recoveries made
Tickfaw, LA1 day ago
Pensacola man found guilty of 2020 murder of 16-year-old
Pensacola, FL3 days ago
Daphne Police call scene in Lake Forest ‘horrific,’ suspect faces capital murder charges
Daphne, AL6 hours ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN7 hours ago
Convicted felon jailed after high-speed chase in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA7 hours ago
Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson in Shreveport; will he become Millennium Studios’ new owner?
Shreveport, LA3 hours ago
Club Q shooting suspect to be held without bond ahead of jury trial
Colorado Springs, CO4 hours ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO4 hours ago
Man charged after deadly kayak incident in Destin Harbor
Destin, FL1 day ago
4 dead in Lake Forest shooting in Daphne, 1 in custody: Police Chief
Daphne, AL22 hours ago
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Person hit by vehicle on Old Shell Road Saturday night: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
WATCH: Lego club makes amputee turtle ‘its own tiny car’
Olive Branch, MS7 hours ago
Florida prison inmate allegedly murdered cellmate in Santa Rosa Co.: State Attorney’s Office
Lakeland, FL5 hours ago
Person sleeping in car with large sword & handgun arrested in Michigan
Owosso, MI2 days ago
Pensacola man found guilty of trafficking 56 grams of fentanyl in 2021
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
How big could the crowd be on Fat Tuesday 2023?
Mobile, AL2 days ago
East Alabama attorney begins jail time in deadly, distracted driving crash
Opelika, AL1 day ago
Man shot to death in Alabama front yard early Wednesday morning
Dothan, AL1 day ago
Car drives through the front of Semmes liquor store
Semmes, AL2 days ago
Emotional plea from parents of teen athlete who lost both legs in collision
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy