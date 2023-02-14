Open in App
WAVY News 10

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates sells for $25,000 — and there’s no chocolate inside

By Izzy Karpinski,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06eQmi_0kn0CK1B00

( WXIN ) – From Forrest to Ripley, an iconic box of chocolates has a new owner.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! purchased the box of chocolates from the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” for $25,000 at auction, the company announced in a release.

As Tom Hanks famously uttered in the Academy Award-winning film, “My momma always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.'” In this case, Ripley’s knows exactly what it’s gonna get. And it’s not chocolate.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch detained at Mexican airport after handgun found in luggage

Instead, the box is filled with sand.

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)
Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)

“This was so Hanks could keep it on his lap properly during filming. Marked 23 ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds,” Ripley’s explained.

The box is signed by Hanks and appears to be in near pristine condition.

In the film, Forrest Gump holds the box (and eats quite a few of the chocolates) as he tells the story of his life while waiting on the bus to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

‘Ed has bowled here forever:’ 103-year-old celebrates 80 years of bowling

Ripley’s has not indicated which of its 29 museums will house the prop. The museums, which are known as “odditoriums,” are all over the world and house collections of unique artifacts, pop culture memorabilia and medical oddities.

Some of Ripley’s other recent acquisitions include the double-sided Lightsaber used by Darth Maul in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” and Prince’s signature purple coat worn during the “Purple Rain” stage performances.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hampton courts evacuated Tuesday due to bomb threat
Hampton, VA2 days ago
B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake placed on lockdown after receiving 2nd bomb threat in one week
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Chesapeake student accused of making false school shooting 911 call
Chesapeake, VA4 hours ago
Chesapeake woman’s family last heard from Valentine’s Day
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
NC man charged after man kidnapped, murdered, police say
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
3 Ocean Lakes High School students arrested; accused of making threatening comments about teacher online
Virginia Beach, VA3 hours ago
Man found guilty in fatal 2020 shooting of Portsmouth 7-year-old
Portsmouth, VA9 hours ago
Elderly resident killed, another critically injured in Bertie Co.
Aulander, NC1 day ago
New push to support Berkley supermarket, free gift card giveaway Saturday
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Man injured following shooting in Hemlock Ave. in Hampton
Hampton, VA4 hours ago
Police: 1 injured in Chesapeake shooting
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Bennett’s Creek Farm Market in Suffolk abruptly closes its doors
Suffolk, VA2 days ago
Woodside parent: ‘I don’t feel safe putting my kids in school’ following incident
Newport News, VA20 hours ago
1 injured in shooting on Pleasant Ave in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
With $458M Cavalier Resort nearly complete with opening of 3rd hotel, Bruce Thompson says project ‘far exceeded’ expectations
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
1 injured in overnight shooting on Shoveller Ave, suspect arrested
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
‘Disruptive passenger’ caused Jacksonville flight to divert to RDU, suspect in custody: airport says
Morrisville, NC1 day ago
Source: Surviving Idaho roommate never went upstairs
Moscow, ID1 day ago
Outer Banks Target to open this spring
Kill Devil Hills, NC1 day ago
Norfolk man wins $300,000 from lottery ticket
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Missing, endangered 11-year-old girl found safe
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Blog: Record heat today. Then a 48-hour temperature crash!
Norfolk, VA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy