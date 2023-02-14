Paul Rudd Reveals What It Was Really Like To Be In The Room When Steve Carell Submitted To 40-Year-Old Virgin's Infamous Waxing Scene
Long before he was Ant-Man, Paul Rudd starred in multiple comedy classics – one being the Steve Carrell-led The 40-Year-Old Virgin . The actor has multiple memorable moments as the self-destructive slacker David in the Judd Apatow movie, and one of them is the infamous waxing scene with Carell, Seth Rogen, and Romany Malco. Almost two decades after the film hit theaters, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star has revealed what it was really to be in the room when his co-star submitted his body for real punishment.
Filming the scene was about more than the screaming of, “Kelly Clarkson!” , according to the Clueless alum. In an interview with GQ , Paul Rudd says that the scene was a one-and-done as Carrell was getting waxed in real life. The Minions: The Rise of Gru star’s commitment to the moment set the tone for his co-stars. Rudd explained that everyone’s reactions in the scene were genuine as they watched Carrell get his chest hair ripped off. Said the actor,
We can be thankful that the torturous waxing scene gave Paul Rudd the chance to say "man-o-lantern." The MCU star was just reacting to Carrell’s quotes and outrageous scream, as all the reactions just fed off the energy the film’s leading man was giving. He was able to still be funny while having hot wax applied to and ripped off his chest.
Filming The 40-Year-Old Virgin allowed the stars to improvise and make suggestions before and during production. As Steve Carrell was waxed in the scene, the waxing technician apparently wasn’t just an actress but had experience doing the treatment – but Rudd suspects the woman had no experience in the profession as they filmed the painful moment:
Many actors have exaggerated specific skills or just outright lied, so its understandable that the former Sexiest Man Alive is suspicious of the technician's credentials.
