Open in App
NBC4 Columbus

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates sells for $25,000 — and there’s no chocolate inside

By Izzy Karpinski,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMjPw_0kn0BpyZ00

( WXIN ) – From Forrest to Ripley, an iconic box of chocolates has a new owner.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! purchased the box of chocolates from the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” for $25,000 at auction, the company announced in a release.

As Tom Hanks famously uttered in the Academy Award-winning film, “My momma always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.'” In this case, Ripley’s knows exactly what it’s gonna get. And it’s not chocolate.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch detained at Mexican airport after handgun found in luggage

Instead, the box is filled with sand.

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)
Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)

“This was so Hanks could keep it on his lap properly during filming. Marked 23 ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds,” Ripley’s explained.

The box is signed by Hanks and appears to be in near pristine condition.

In the film, Forrest Gump holds the box (and eats quite a few of the chocolates) as he tells the story of his life while waiting on the bus to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

‘Ed has bowled here forever:’ 103-year-old celebrates 80 years of bowling

Ripley’s has not indicated which of its 29 museums will house the prop. The museums, which are known as “odditoriums,” are all over the world and house collections of unique artifacts, pop culture memorabilia and medical oddities.

Some of Ripley’s other recent acquisitions include the double-sided Lightsaber used by Darth Maul in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” and Prince’s signature purple coat worn during the “Purple Rain” stage performances.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Five-week-old twins at Nationwide Children’s Hospital with multiple broken bones; Two arrested
Portsmouth, OH9 hours ago
Person runs off with entire tree, lightbulb on Ohio doorbell camera
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Seasonal finish to work week ahead of warm-up for Columbus area
Columbus, OH3 hours ago
‘TikTok famous’ Nigerian food truck to open in Columbus’ East Market
Columbus, OH7 hours ago
Rooftop bar atop 28-story hotel opens in Downtown Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Lawsuit: Las Vegas dealer continued play despite man slumped over table in cardiac arrest
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
See what new stores are coming to New Albany
New Albany, OH1 day ago
Two dead in south Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Report: Private college in Ohio most expensive in United States
Gambier, OH2 days ago
‘Now hiring non-stupid people:’ Columbus pizza shop’s sign goes viral
Columbus, OH2 days ago
CUTE ALERT: Columbus Zoo welcomes baby gazelles
Columbus, OH2 days ago
$20,000 stolen from Columbus Kohl's: Have you seen the suspects?
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Amazon makes big delivery in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH11 hours ago
Man says pest treatment deal was too good to be true
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Luxury wedding venue White Willow Meadows coming to central Ohio
Orient, OH12 hours ago
Mail theft scheme in Athens County sees 3 suspects named
Albany, OH7 hours ago
Ex-deputy Jason Meade’s murder trial will stay in Franklin County, judge rules
Columbus, OH3 hours ago
Up for adoption: Dog-friendly pooch at Franklin County shelter
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
Reynoldsburg high school locked down after gun found at school
Columbus, OH13 hours ago
Fentanyl, meth and stolen ATVs found in Ohio drug bust
Glouster, OH7 hours ago
NBC4’s Manatee Week concludes with feeding time at Manatee Coast
Columbus, OH12 hours ago
Wexner doctors organizing support for Turkey, Syria
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Cat survives 14-month journey to Las Vegas from Alabama
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy