21 Charts About Cooking That Will Make You So Much Better In The Kitchen
By Mike Spohr,9 days ago
1. First, this ingenious chart takes the confusion out of recipes and measurements:
2. This chart explains the surprisingly easy formula for making a perfect salad (while also making a Monty Python joke):
3. And this chart will ensure you never screw up boiling veggies again:
When to boil water to cook vegetables from coolguides
4. This trick for measuring out rice and water is a game-changer:
This is how to measure rice (asian style🍚) from coolguides
5. And this "easy spice combo" chart will seriously up your cooking game:
Spice Combos from coolguides
6. Ever wonder what the exact differences are between the ways you can cook a steak? This chart's for you:
A Restaurant Guide For How You Want Your Steak Cooked from coolguides
7. And this chart explains the cooking differences for burgers:
Burger joint in town. from coolguides
8. While we're on the subject of cooking meat, here are the temperatures you want to make sure they reach:
9. This graphic takes the mystery out of knowing which onion to use:
Onion use guide from coolguides
10. This is the ultimate chart for understanding apples:
Apples on a scale from most tart to most sweet from coolguides
11. And this chart explains when you should eat a banana (and why overripe bananas are best for making banana bread):
Banana ripeness guide from coolguides
12. Here's how to make box cake taste like it was baked by the fanciest bakery in town:
Cake from coolguides
13. Unsure if you can still cook with the ingredients you have? This chart explains the shelf life of unopened packages past their "best before" date:
14. This chart teaches you how to make chocolate chip cookies EXACTLY the way you like them:
Guide to Ratio Rules in Chocolate Chip Cookies from coolguides
15. And this chart shows you what chocolate chip cookies look like when you screw them up...in a variety of ways:
All the ways to f*ck up a chocolate chip cookie... from coolguides
16. This cheese melting guide is key to look at before you make your next dip or sauce (or anything else hot with cheese):
A cheese melting guide! from coolguides
17. And here's a great chart to make your cheese and cracker pairings out of this world:
18. Ever want to invite friends over for an afternoon tea? This chart breaks down everything you'll need:
I would love to have this for afternoon tea! from coolguides
19. This chart takes the mystery out of making different types of coffee:
Know your coffee from coolguides
20. This chart explains the difference between kosher and not kosher if you need to cook for a kosher guest:
21. And this last one explains how to slice limes to get the most juice out of it (and spoiler...most of us are doing it wrong):
How to open a lime! from coolguides
