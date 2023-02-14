Open in App
21 Charts About Cooking That Will Make You So Much Better In The Kitchen

By Mike Spohr,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ayh4R_0kmzzgP500

1. First, this ingenious chart takes the confusion out of recipes and measurements:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYBif_0kmzzgP500
u/happyhippymama / Via reddit.com

2. This chart explains the surprisingly easy formula for making a perfect salad (while also making a Monty Python joke):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlxMw_0kmzzgP500
u/avhir0ck / Via reddit.com

3. And this chart will ensure you never screw up boiling veggies again:

When to boil water to cook vegetables from coolguides

4. This trick for measuring out rice and water is a game-changer:

This is how to measure rice (asian style🍚) from coolguides

5. And this "easy spice combo" chart will seriously up your cooking game:

Spice Combos from coolguides

6. Ever wonder what the exact differences are between the ways you can cook a steak? This chart's for you:

A Restaurant Guide For How You Want Your Steak Cooked from coolguides

7. And this chart explains the cooking differences for burgers:

Burger joint in town. from coolguides

8. While we're on the subject of cooking meat, here are the temperatures you want to make sure they reach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y52ey_0kmzzgP500
u/zipperskin / Via reddit.com

9. This graphic takes the mystery out of knowing which onion to use:

Onion use guide from coolguides

10. This is the ultimate chart for understanding apples:

Apples on a scale from most tart to most sweet from coolguides

11. And this chart explains when you should eat a banana (and why overripe bananas are best for making banana bread):

Banana ripeness guide from coolguides

12. Here's how to make box cake taste like it was baked by the fanciest bakery in town:

Cake from coolguides

13. Unsure if you can still cook with the ingredients you have? This chart explains the shelf life of unopened packages past their "best before" date:

14. This chart teaches you how to make chocolate chip cookies EXACTLY the way you like them:

Guide to Ratio Rules in Chocolate Chip Cookies from coolguides

15. And this chart shows you what chocolate chip cookies look like when you screw them up...in a variety of ways:

All the ways to f*ck up a chocolate chip cookie... from coolguides

16. This cheese melting guide is key to look at before you make your next dip or sauce (or anything else hot with cheese):

A cheese melting guide! from coolguides

17. And here's a great chart to make your cheese and cracker pairings out of this world:

18. Ever want to invite friends over for an afternoon tea? This chart breaks down everything you'll need:

I would love to have this for afternoon tea! from coolguides

19. This chart takes the mystery out of making different types of coffee:

Know your coffee from coolguides

20. This chart explains the difference between kosher and not kosher if you need to cook for a kosher guest:

21. And this last one explains how to slice limes to get the most juice out of it (and spoiler...most of us are doing it wrong):

How to open a lime! from coolguides
