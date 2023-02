theshoppersweekly.com

JCHS to hold annual Chili Luncheon Feb. 23 By Shoppers Weekly, 9 days ago

Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting their annual chili luncheon fundraiser from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23. The luncheon will be ...