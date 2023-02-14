State plans to open migrant shelter in vacant Kmart building in West Lawn
By CBS Chicago Team,
9 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Asylum seekers staying in Illinois could soon get temporary housing at a building in West Lawn.
Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd) said the state plans to turn a shuttered Kmart store at 71st and Pulaski into a migrant shelter.
Tabares, whose ward includes the Kmart site, has urged state officials to talk to the local community before proceeding any further.
"I have major concerns for the safety of the local community and the people who will be housed at this location," Tabares said in a statement. "We need a plan that ensures the safety of the community and its residents."
Concerns about a shelter at the old Kmart in West Lawn come less than two weeks after the city of Chicago opened a migrant shelter at the old Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn, despite opposition from neighbors.
Comments / 0