Antifascists Remove And Burn Neo-Nazi Flyers Targeting Lakeland Community By Admin, 9 days ago

Report on antifascist clean-up of the Lakeland, Florida neighborhood, after neo-Nazis dropped flyers. Prior article https://lakelandgazette.info/news/2023/02/12/neo-nazis-have-shown-up-in-lakeland-again/. On the 11th of February, the neo-Nazi group the ...