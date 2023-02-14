Open in App
Lakeland, FL
See more from this location?
Lakeland Gazette

Antifascists Remove And Burn Neo-Nazi Flyers Targeting Lakeland Community

By Admin,

9 days ago
Report on antifascist clean-up of the Lakeland, Florida neighborhood, after neo-Nazis dropped flyers. Prior article https://lakelandgazette.info/news/2023/02/12/neo-nazis-have-shown-up-in-lakeland-again/. On the 11th of February, the neo-Nazi group the...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Lakeland man among 6 killed in Mississippi shooting rampage
Lakeland, FL4 days ago
Lakeland Family YMCA looks to expand facility along Cleveland Heights Blvd
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Orlando FreeFall operator reaches settlement with Florida agency
Orlando, FL5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakeland to restrict groups feeding people who are homeless at city parks
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Person of interest from the Lakeland drive-by mass shooting was located and arrested
Lakeland, FL4 days ago
Lakeland man arrested in armed I-4 road rage incident
Lakeland, FL6 days ago
UPDATE: On the Two Men Indicted On Federal Charges Related To Drive-By Shooting In Lakeland
Lakeland, FL7 days ago
Lakeland Loft Owner Wants to Open a Tropical bar Downstairs of the Loft
Lakeland, FL7 days ago
Fresh Kitchen opening soon
Lakeland, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy