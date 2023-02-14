Demi Lovato Confirms She's Releasing New Music For 'Scream VI'

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato has seemingly confirmed that she'll be releasing a new song for the newest film in the Scream franchise, Scream VI . Several days ago, a fan account tweeted "Demi Lovato will be releasing "Still Alive" as the lead single of the #Scream 6 movie soundtrack." It was until Monday evening, February 13th, that Demi said anything about the rumors. The singer replied to the fan account's tweet with two eye emojis, acknowledging the swirling rumors that she would be featured on the film's soundtrack.

The story first broke earlier this month when a source told The Sun that the former Disney Channel star recorded the lead single "Still Alive" for the Scream VI soundtrack. According to the report, "The single is called Still Alive and is due out in the next few weeks, ahead of the film’s release on March 10."

The upcoming single will be Demi's first release since 2022 when she dropped her eighth studio album HOLY FVCK in August . The album saw the singer return to her rock and pop-punk roots and she used the coarse sound to deal with tough subjects like her battle with substance abuse and past relationships . Her next single "Still Alive" has yet to be officially announced.

Scream VI is set to hit theaters in the US on March 10th and is the follow-up to the slasher franchise's 2022 relaunch, which is also a direct sequel to Scream 4 (2011). The film will star Courtney Cox , Melissa Barrera , Wednesday 's Jenna Ortega , Hayden Panettiere , and Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface . "Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City," reads the film's synopsis. "However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage." Check out the trailer below.