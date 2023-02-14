Major Outlet Ranks Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals Wide Receivers Outside Top Seven NFL Passcatchers

Cincinnati's highest-ranked player slotted into seventh place.

CINCINNATI — ESPN Analytics updated their final 2022-23 NFL pass catcher rankings on FiveThirtyEight.

The formula did not love any Bengal as Ja'Marr Chase (t-15th), Tee Higgins (seventh), and Tyler Boyd (t-15th) all finished outside the top five spots.

Higgins wrapped with a 77 overall rating while Boyd and Chase sport 70 ratings.

High marks went to Chase for yards after catch skill (65, No. 1 rating), along with Higgins (83, No. 4 rating) and Boyd for catch skill (79, No. 8 rating).

