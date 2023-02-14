Complete Dolphins Draft Order, Trades, History

The Miami Dolphins currently have only five picks in the 2023 draft, mostly as the result of trades for Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr.

The complete selection order of the 2023 NFL draft was settled when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, though the official listing won't come for a few more weeks at least.

The Miami Dolphins currently are scheduled to have five selections in that 2023 draft as the result of various trades that brought them players such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

The Dolphins will be without a first-round pick because of the Hill trade and also because the NFL made them forfeit a No. 1 pick this year and a third-round selection next year after finding them guilty of violating the league's tampering rules with improper contact with both Coach Sean Payton and Tom Brady.

That forfeited pick would have been the 21st overall.

For record-keeping purposes, that pick still counts in the overall selections, meaning that the Dolphins' first pick in the draft at No. 51 actually will be the 50th selection made.

Here's a look at the Dolphins' 2023 draft outlook:

THE DOLPHINS ROUND-BY-ROUND 2023 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 — None ( the Dolphins forfeited the 21st overall pick, along with a 2024 third-round selection, after being found guilty of violating the league's tampering rules)

Round 2 — 51st overall (20th in round)

Round 3 — 77th overall (13th in round) from New England

Round 3 — 85th overall (21st in round)

Round 4 — None

Round 5 — None

Round 6 — 198th overall (20th in round)

Round 7 — 241st overall (21st in round)

DOLPHINS TRADES INVOLVING 2023 DRAFT PICKS

-- The Dolphins acquired the 29th overall pick from the San Francisco 49ers as part of the 2021 trade involving the third and 12th overall selections, but then traded that pick to the Denver Broncos as part of the 2022 trade for LB Bradley Chubb.

-- The Dolphins acquired a third-round pick from the New England Patriots for WR DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round selection

-- The Dolphins traded their fourth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs, along with first-, second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and a sixth-round selection in 2023 for WR Tyreek Hill. The sixth-round selection came from the Chicago Bears in the 2021 trade involving WR Jakeem Grant.

-- The Dolphins traded their fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for RB Jeff Wilson Jr.



THE LAST 10 PICKS AT EACH DOLPHINS DRAFT SPOT

51st overall — 2022, C Cam Jurgens, PHI; 2021, T Sam Cosmi, WSH; 2020, CB Trevon Diggs, DAL; 2019, WR A.J. Brown, TEN; 2018, WR Anthony Miller, CHI; 2017, DE DeMarcus Walker DEN; 2016, QB Christian Hackenberg, NYJ; 2015, DE Nate Orchard, CLE; 2014, DT Ego Ferguson, CHI; 2013, CB David Amerson, WSH

77th overall — 2022, T Bernhard Raimann, IND; 2021, WR Josh Palmer, LAC; 2020, DB Michael Ojemudia, DEN; 2019, LB Chase Winovich, NE; 2018, DE Sam Hubbard, CIN; 2017, DE Daeshon Hall, CAR; 2016, DB Daryl Worley, CAR; 2015, RB Duke Johnson, CLE; 2014, LB Chris Borland, SF; 2013, T Dallas Thomas, MIA

85th overall — 2022, DB Marcus Jones, NE; 2021, WR Amari Rodgers, GB; 2020, DB Julian Blackmon, IND; 2019, DE Jaylon Ferguson, BAL; 2018, DB Rashaan Gaulden, CAR; 2017, T Antonio Garcia, NE; 2016, WR Braxton Miller, HOU; 2015, TE Tyler Kroft, CIN; 2014, DT Khyri Thornton, GB; 2013, TE Jordan Reed, WSH

198th overall — 2022, TE Grant Calcaterra, PHI; 2021, RB Larry Rountree, LAC; 2020, DB Antoine Brooks, PIT; 2019, DB Tim Harris, SF; 2018, DT Kahlil McKenzie, KC; 2017, DT D.J. Jones, SF; 2016, FB Derek Watt, LAC; 2015, TE Randall Telfer, CLE; 2014, DE Zach Moore, NE; 2013, DT Chris Jones, HOU

241st overall — 2022, QB Chris Oladokun, PIT; 2021, DB Mark Webb, LAC; 2020, LB Chapelle Russell, TB; 2019, DE Jalen Jelks, DAL; 2018, DB Greg Stroman, WSH; 2017, RB Khalfani Muhammad, TEN; 2016, WR Charone Peake, NYJ; 2015, DB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, CLE; 2014, DB C.B. Bryant, LAR; 2013, DT Jared Smith, SEA

DOLPHINS PICKS AT THEIR 2023 DRAFT SPOTS

51st overall — 1978, QB Guy Benjamin

77th overall — 2003, T Dallas Thomas ... 1972, RB Gary Kosins

85th overall — 2001, RB Travis Minor

198th overall — None

241st overall — 2002, RB Leonard Henry. ... 1967, DB Tom Meier

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every week for the All Dolphins mailbag via Twitter or via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.