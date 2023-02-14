Injury Reports, Channels, & Odds for Raptors vs Magic

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday: Where to watch, injury reports, and game odds

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their pre-All-Star Break schedule Tuesday night when the Orlando Magic come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and TSN 1050 will broadcast the game in Toronto. Bally Sports will air the game for Orlando.

What to Watch For

Don't let Orlando's lackluster record this season fool you, the Magic are a sneaky talented team that has given Toronto problems this season. Paolo Banchero is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year this season and Franz Wagner is quickly becoming one of the league's most exciting young players.

It'll be Jakob Poeltl's third game since re-joining the Raptors at the trade deadline. He's still getting used to Toronto's hyper-aggressive defensive scheme but early returns suggest he's already making a big difference for the Raptors' defense.

The last game before the All-Star Break can be a trap game for most teams. At 27-31, Toronto can't afford to let up Tuesday night. It's crunch time for this team and winnable games must be won.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without O.G. Anunoby and Otto Porter Jr. Gary Trent Jr. and Precious Achiuwa are questionable.

The Magic have yet to announce their injury report.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -6.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 74.4%. The total for the game is 221.5.

Further Reading

Raptors add Precious Achiuwa to injury report, Gary Trent & O.G. Anunoby remain listed

Fred VanVleet & Pascal Siakam thrive alongside Jakob Poeltl as Raptors narrowly top Pistons

Raptors sign Joe Wieskamp to multi-year deal