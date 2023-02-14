NFL world reacts to major Panthers coaching news

The Carolina Panthers have yet to fill out some important additions to newly minted head coach Frank Reich’s staff, including an offensive coordinator. However, that didn’t stop the Panthers from announcing the major addition of a former NFL head coach to Reich’s staff.

On Tuesday morning, Carolina announced that the team had agreed to terms with Jim Caldwell to become a senior assistant on Reich’s staff. According to the team website , Caldwell will report directly to Reich and will assist on offense, defense and special teams.

Caldwell was one of nine coaches to interview for the Panthers’ head coaching vacancy and on Tuesday became the second from that group to join Reich’s staff — including defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero .

The 68-year-old Caldwell last appeared in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins , where he served as the team’s assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach in 2019. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons as a head coach, compiling a 62-50 record between his time with the Indianapolis Colts (2009-11) and Detroit Lions (2014-17).

Caldwell’s time with Reich overlapped in Indianapolis. Caldwell served as former head coach Tony Dungy’s assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, while Reich got his start as a coaching intern with the Colts in 2006.

The NFL world reacted to the news after it broke. Many praised Reich for adding a coach like Caldwell to his staff.

